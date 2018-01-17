25 Romantic Valentine's Day Instagram Captions From Your Favorite Movies

The vibe of love is in the air. There are candy hearts on every end aisle, tons of love songs streaming on the radio, and the urge to watch sappy love stories is oh-so-strong. That can only mean that Valentine's Day is near. It's a very contested holiday, one that some really hate and some absolutely adore. And whether you have a bae for the day or not, you can of course take part in the fun, and even post some selfies or artistic shots with romantic Valentine's Day Instagram captions while you're at it.

The best way to celebrate St. Valentine and the commercialization of love, if you're single, is to either spend the day with your main squeezes, or watch other people fall head-over-heels. And while, in print, the latter may not be the first thing that comes to mind, it's actually super cathartic (why do you think we all love romance movies that make us cry, or rom-coms that make us bust out laughing?). And even if you have a Valentine, movies can aid an already great date or inspire you for your lovey-dovey Instagram post with your boo. Everyone has their favorite flick, and there are numerous love stories to choose from. From anything by Nicholas Sparks, to teenage angst or dramatic "they can never be together because fate sucks" movies, you'll find something that you vibe with this Valentine's Day to keep your Insta game strong.

1. "Our love is like the wind. I can't see it, but I can feel it." — A Walk to Remember

2. "Do you know something, Clark? You are pretty much the only thing that makes me want to get up in the morning." — Me Before You

3. "I love you." "I know." — Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

4. "Nothing can keep us apart, cause you are the one I was meant to find... And why don't we rewrite the stars? Changing the world to be ours." — The Greatest Showman

5. "He saved me... in every way that a person can be saved." — Titanic

6. "I want all of you forever, you and me, everyday." — The Notebook

7. "I think I'd miss you, even if we never met." — The Wedding Date

8. "Why me?" "Because you saw me when I was invisible." — The Princess Diaries

9. "You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles

10. "It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you." — The Fault In Our Stars

11. "I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you." — Dirty Dancing

12. "As you wish." — The Princess Bride

13. "Love is patient, love is kind. Love means slowly losing your mind." — 27 Dresses

14. "You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die." — Shakespeare In Love

15. "I know that a life without love is no life at all." — Ever After

16. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." — Moulin Rouge

17. "Don't forget... I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." — Notting Hill

18. "So what happens after he climbs up and rescues her?" "She rescues him right back." — Pretty Woman

19. "As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." — The Fault in Our Stars

20. "Tonight, I will look up at the moon; and I will know that somewhere you are looking at it too." — Dear John

21. "But the you who you are tonight is the same you I was in love with yesterday, the you I'll be in love with tomorrow." — If I Stay

22. "But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all." — 10 Things I Hate About You

23. "I have never known anyone who actually believed that I was enough. Until I met you." — Love And Other Drugs

24. "If you die and I live, I’d have nothing." — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

25. "I wish I knew how to quit you." — Brokeback Mountain