26 Romantic Instagram Captions For Your First Anniversary Together

The first year spent with a new partner is certainly an occasion worth celebrating. At this point, the height of the honeymoon phase jitters have probably started to settle, and you have likely gotten a fight or two under your belt for good measure. Commemorating this special anniversary will likely call for a sappy Instagram post (or three), which means you'll need some romantic Instagram captions that will remind your partner (and everyone else) just how grateful you are to have them in your life.

If you and your bae want to make things work in the end, there is certainly a long road ahead, but year number one often makes for some of the most exciting and memorable times. Chances are, you've both met each other's family and close friends, giving you a ton of insight into where the come from and who they are at their core. You've both probably also begun to see the flaws and not-so-perfect sides of one another. And although this was likely a reality check, the good news is, you've decided that the two of you accept both the good and the bad about each other.

After a romantic day spent together, choosing just one pic to share with family and friends is definitely going to be tricky, but paired with one of these heartfelt captions, you pretty much can't go wrong.

1. “And in her smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars.” — Beth Revis

2. “You stole my heart, but I'll let you keep it.” — Unknown

3. “All that you are is all that I'll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran

4. "And suddenly, all the love songs were about you" — Unknown

5. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë

6. "Heaven is a place on earth with you." — Lana Del Rey

7. "They say there are a lot of fish in the sea, but you're my Nemo." — Unknown

8. "You're my spark in the dark." — Anonymous

9. "And if love be madness, may I never, may I never find sanity again." — John Mark Green

10. "So many of my smiles begin with you." — Unknown

11. "You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be." — Goo Goo Dolls

12. "Toi et moi." — Unknown

13. "Your love is my drug." — Ke$ha

14. "7 billion smiles, and yours is my favorite." — Unknown

15. "One love, one heart." — Bob Marley

16. "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

17. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fineapple." — Unknown

18. "I exist in two places, here and where you are." — Margaret Atwood

19. "We found love in a hopeless place." — Rihanna

20. "You were everything I was looking for when I wasn't even looking." — Drake

21. "Whenever I'm alone with you, you make me feel like I am whole again." — The Cure

22. "You're amazing, just the way you are." — Bruno Mars

23. "All of me loves all of you." — John Legend

24. "How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake." — David Jones

25. "One thing's for certain: You're the brightest star in my sky." —Anonymous

26. "Never let me go." — Unknown

I'm sure you don't need me to tell you that there's absolutely no need to over think the captions you use to celebrate you and your bae. Just speak from the heart. If you want to go with something more personalized — a lyric from a you both love, a sweet line from your favorite movie or TV show, or your pet name for them, followed by a solid emoji cluster — that's also totally sweet. Here's hoping for many more anniversaries for you.

