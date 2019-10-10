Calling all the single ladies. On the spookiest day of the year — Oct. 31 — you're going to slay the social media game. You might put on your clever, cute, or Stranger Things-themed costume, give your bestie your camera, and share your pics with Instagram captions for single girls on Halloween 2019.

It's going to be legendary from the moment you pose in your cat ears in front of a colorful wall, to when you open up your favorite editing apps and finally tap the share button. The final product might have a trendy glitter filter on it that makes your alien outfit look otherworldly, or a sweet phrase written in cursive in the corner like, "Hey there, boo-tiful," or, "Let's party, my pumpkins." Your followers will see it and use it as #inspo when they're creating their posts, and likely compliment how creative you are. They'll love how you took your feed to the next level and really got into the spirit of Halloween.

After all, this holiday is made for going all out, turning yourself into a character from one of your favorite television shows, posing in all of the pumpkin patches in your town, and making the festive snacks that have been chilling in your Pinterest boards. It's made for hanging with your besties and making fang-tastic memories until midnight. Embrace it all and post a pic on Instagram with one of these 25 captions for single girls on Halloween 2019 and spookin' on.

1. "Life isn't perfect, but your costume can be."

2. "I'm the cutest pumpkin in the whole patch."

3. "Now serving Halloween looks."

4. "I'll be your pumpkin."

5. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

6. "I believe in love at first bite."

7. "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that witch."

8. "I've got some wicked awesome friends."

9. "I'm the queen of witchful thinking."

10. "You either love pumpkin season, or you're wrong."

11. "Witch better have my candy."

12. "Just keep crushing the Halloween game year after year."

13. "Wicked never looked so cute."

14. "But I think I love Halloween most of all."

15. "Best witches."

16. "Hanging with my ghoul friends."

17. "What ghost around, comes around."

18. "Don't be moody. Shake your boo-ty."

19. "Hocus pocus, to get the perfect selfie you need to focus."

20. "What can I say? I'm feeling witchy."

21. "Poof! You've been ghosted."

22. "Life is gourd when I'm with my pals."

23. "Just out here looking for my boo."

24. "Sweet and a little corny, too."

25. "Stay in your Halloween magic, babe."

Once you hit the share button on your post, get back to your festivities and enjoy your Halloween. Eat some candy or a cupcake with a skeleton in the frosting, watch your go-to movies like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus, and laugh at every corny joke your bestie makes at the party. Live your best life on the spookiest night of the year while your phone lights up with many notifications from Instagram.