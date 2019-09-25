Honestly, I'm not a huge fan of scary things. When spooky season comes around, I opt for watching Hocus Pocus with my best friends over horror movies that'll make me jump off the seat of my couch. I prefer costumes that are based off of television shows, pop culture, or candy bars, rather than ones that turn you into a ghost, vampire, or creepy skeleton. That's why I'm rounding up funny Halloween selfie captions that are corny and totally ghoul.

It's about time we bring some dad jokes and puns and trick or treat ourselves to some quality humor on the side of chocolate bars and peanut butter cups. It's time we dance along to "Monster Mash," blow up orange and black-colored balloons, and decorate our rooms with twinkly pumpkin-shaped lights. After all, Halloween wouldn't be the same without watching the classic reruns of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and labeling the punch at your yearly party with a witty note like, "Drink the witches brew."

Even though those types of celebrations may not be considered "spooky," they're totally in the spirit of the season and remind you and your BFFs to have a gourd time. They give you many reasons to laugh in pictures and create new inside jokes you'll bring up for many years to come.

Do yourself a favor and — in between all the funny moments and sweet treats, of course — take a selfie or two. Document your costume or the chocolate-covered pretzels and other snacks in your Halloween party's spread. Then, post those pics on social media with one of these captions that are totally corny and ghoul.

1. "Totally ghoul."

2. "Poof! You've been ghosted."

3. "What kind of music do mummies listen to? Wrap."

4. "Life is gourd."

5. "I'm just creepin' it real."

6. "Witch better have my candy."

7. "Hey there, boo-tiful."

8. "Trick or treat yourself."

9. "Don't mind me. I'm just here for the boos."

10. "Hocus pocus, I need coffee to focus."

11. "May contain boos."

12. "I've got some wicked awesome friends."

13. "That's the spirit."

14. "Orange you glad it's Halloween?"

15. "Cutest pumpkin in the whole patch."

16. "At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice."

17. "In case you were wondering, I accept free candy when it's not Halloween, too."

18. "I followed my heart and it led me to the Halloween party."

19. "Did you even wear a costume if you didn't take a selfie?"

20. "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that witch."

21. "TBH, I just want to wear costumes and eat candy."

22. "Welcome to Halloween. I'll be your tour guide."

23. "Doing this sweet thing called eating candy."

24. "Having a spook-tacular day."

25. "If you were a ghost, you would still be my boo."

26. "This party is too gourd to be true."

27. "If the broom fits, fly it."

28. "Too cute to spook."

Now, when you're taking your Halloween selfie, be sure to keep a few things in mind. Look to the raddest content creators on Instagram for #inspo for your content, and consider what props or items from the party you can include in your shot. You may be able to hold up a tiny pumpkin or two, or pose in front of glowing lights with your BFFs. The options are endless, boos.