Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year... for clever Instagram captions. When it comes to holiday Instagram pics, a great caption is like a ribbon on top of a present — you shouldn't have one without the other. You may have a sparkly tree, matching sweaters, and portrait mode, but I've got Instagram captions for Christmas pictures with your partner that will seriously sleigh your followers. Christmas doesn't come from a store, and fulfillment doesn't come from 'likes,' but having a successful holiday 'Gram is still a nice present, right?

It doesn't matter if it's your first or your fifth Christmas with your boo — having someone to kiss under the mistletoe is always a sweet treat. And while you may not want to rub your holly-jolly happiness in all your followers' faces, it's a bright time and the right time to take a seriously cute couples' pic with your Santa baby. (And to use all the Christmas tree puns that you can.) Just consider it your couples Christmas card to all your followers. If all you want for Christmas is a good holiday 'Gram with your love, then here are some Instagram captions that will make even the biggest Scrooge give you a double-tap.

Song Lyrics Aja Koska/E+/Getty Images "Under the mistletoe, watchin' the fire glow, and tellin' me, 'I love you.'" — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

"You make every day feel like it's Christmas." — Jonas Brothers, "Like It's Christmas"

"Feeling Christmas all around, and I'm trying to play it cool, but it's hard to focus when I see you walking around the room." — Ariana Grande, "Santa Tell Me"

"Make my wish come true. All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

"I should be playing in the winter snow, but I'ma be under the mistletoe." — Justin Bieber, "Mistletoe"

"Can't be alone, under the mistletoe, (s)he's all I want and a big red bow." — Britney Spears, "My Only Wish"

"You're the angel on the top of my tree." — Sia, "Santa's Coming for Us"

"You're all that I need underneath the tree." — Kelly Clarkson, "Underneath the Tree"

Movie Quotes "I planned out our whole day. First, we'll make snow angels for two hours, then we'll go ice skating, then we'll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we'll snuggle." — Elf

"I think you're really beautiful and I feel really warm when I'm around you and my tongue swells up. So… do you want to eat food?" — Elf

"I'm in love! I'm in love and I don't care who knows it!" — Elf

"Because it's Christmas (and at Christmas you tell the truth)... To me, you are perfect." — Love Actually

"I'll just be hanging around the mistletoe, hoping to be kissed." — Love Actually

"HELP ME… I'm FEELING." — How the Grinch Stole Christmas

"You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." — It's a Wonderful Life

"Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." — The Polar Express

"Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen

Pick-Up Lines Nastasic/E+/Getty Images "Black ice isn't the only thing I'm falling for this Christmas."

"Like candy canes and Christmas, you are I are mint for each other."

"You must be Christmas, because I want to Merry you."

"I must be a snowflake, because I've fallen for you."

"You must be a Christmas tree, because you steal the show when you're all dressed up."

"No need to stop by this year, Santa. I've already got the present I asked for."

"I must be tinsel, because I'm stuck on you."

"You must be from Whoville, because you make my small heart grow three sizes."