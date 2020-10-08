Let's be honest, this year hasn't been the best one for date nights out. Many of our favorite activities have either been off-limits or at least altered by the need to stay safe during COVID-19. But one thing hasn't changed, and that's the pure enjoyment of snuggling up, popcorn in hand, with someone you love (or at least like a lot) for a good old fashioned movie night at home. Really, at that point, the only thing missing is the perfect Instagram caption for a movie night in.

Right about now, you might be thinking "Is a movie night in really worth putting on the Gram?" Yep, it sure is, because it's one of those cozy activities we all know and love. But it also doesn't hurt to make sure it's photo-ready. Make a little movie watching nest on the couch with your best blankets and pillows and, of course, you need your movie snacks and treats to show off, too. But ultimately, the real stars of the show are the memories you're making. That just leaves the the caption, so here's some inspiration to help you find the perfect words to top off your movie night in snaps.

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

1. The best way to watch a movie is snuggled up with you.

2. Best seat in the house.

3. We go together like butter and popcorn.

4. Let’s all (not) go to the movies.

5. Everything’s butter with popcorn and you. 🍿

6. Shhh. The movie is about the start!

7. Movie theaters are so 2019.

8. Movie night in, FTW.

9. It’s showtime at the… uh, my living room.

10. What’s poppin? 🍿 🎥

Portra/E+/Getty Images

11. They picked the movie and I picked the snacks.

12. Eek! It’s scary movie night. 🎥 🦇 😱

13. Sit back and relax. The show's about to begin.

14. They’re about to learn the hard way that I know every line in this movie.

15. Kickin' it with my boo... without anyone kicking my seat!

16. The only things missing are the trailers.

17. Movie ✅ Snuggle buddy ✅ Popcorn ✅ Box of wine all to myself ✅

18. It's a sold-out showing for two. 🎥 🎟️ 🎟️

19. This IS the VIP section.

20. I hope this movie night has a happy ending.

Renato Arap/E+/Getty Images

21. They'll have to roll us off the couch after the credits roll. 😂

22. I hope it's a double-feature so I get more time with you!

23. “Everything I learned I learned from the movies.” ― Audrey Hepburn

24. This is what our rom-com looks like, movie night for two.

25. "There's no place like home." — The Wizard of Oz

And there you have it, movie night caption sorted. Now you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.