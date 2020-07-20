Take date night at home to the next level by bringing the fun outdoors. Instead of Netflix and chilling on the couch, set up your very own movie theater in the backyard for the coziest cinematic experience ever. As long as you’ve got your own rooftop or front porch, or you buy tickets to see a drive-in movie or a movie in the park, you can plan a super romantic date night with your partner or a fun hangout with your BFFs. All you need is a good setup that includes a solid projector, a few throw pillows, and an assortment of Instagram captions for outdoor movie nights, and you’ll be ready to post your comfy and cute selfies for everyone to see.

If you really put in the effort to make your outdoor movie night special, you’ll definitely want to share it all over the ‘Gram. Go all out by hanging string lights above you and putting blankets on the ground or in your car. If you're a major foodie, you’ve got to also put together a delicious spread of movie snacks with must-haves like popcorn and candy as well as more aesthetic options like a gorgeous charcuterie board. You can also theme your treats to the film you're showing, like TikToker @bree.kish who had a whole spooky spread for an outdoor screening of Scream that included syringe shots and ghost cookies. With everything in place, you’ll want to get a pic or two and post them online, which is when these 50 outdoor movie captions will come in handy.

Let’s face it, outdoor movies don’t always get the credit they deserve. They’re the perfect summertime activity when the weather and vibes are just right, so consider this your sign to host or attend an outdoor movie ASAP. It can be a romantic evening with your fave person or a nostalgia-filled sleepover with your besties. Whatever the occasion, be sure to have these outdoor movie quotes ready to go so you can inspire someone else to have just as much fun at their alfresco movie experience.

M_a_y_a/E+/Getty Images

"You oughta be in pictures." — Rudy Vallée, "You Oughta Be In Pictures" "What's popping? [popcorn emoji]" "We decided to go out to the movies tonight." "This is my favorite movie theater." "Watching movie stars under the stars." "I've got the best seat outside of the house." "See you at the movies." — Roger Ebert "It's showtime." "We go together like movies and popcorn." "When the sun sets, the movie begins." "The actors aren't the only stars I'm seeing tonight." "Lights. Camera. Action." "Now showing in my own backyard." "Sit back and relax. The show is about to begin." "Life is butter when you're watching a movie." "It may sound corny, but movie nights with you are my favorite." "I reel-y love watching movies outdoors." "Now playing: [insert movie title here]." "Felt cute. Might watch a movie outside later." "This is my favorite movie theater seat." "I apologize in advance for quoting the entire movie." "Lay out your sheet and grab a seat." "I don't know if I can ever go back to watching a movie inside." "The dreamiest way to watch a movie." "Join me under the stars." "Shhh, the show's about to begin." "There's no place like home." — The Wizard of Oz "This night feels like a movie." "Everything I learned, I learned from the movies." — Audrey Hepburn "Every time I go to a movie, it's magic, no matter what the movie's about." — Steven Spielberg "Pass me the popcorn, please." "Feeling like I'm in a movie rn." "I could stay out here forever." "Movie night outdoors? As you wish." "This is the coziest I've ever been for movie night." "Let's make this a double feature kind of night." "Welcome to my movie theater." "Here's a little kernel of wisdom: Have more outdoor movie nights." "Not wine-ing about this view." "I never want this movie to end." “Not to be corny, but I love watching movies with you.” “What an a-maize-ing movie theater spread.” “I’m never late to this movie theater.” “I told you I have a few Twix up my sleeve.” “Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn… about going to an inside theater again.” “I'm gonna make you an outdoor movie theater you can't refuse.” “Here's looking at you, kid.” — Casablanca “Here's one thing I learned from the movies!” — Singin’ in the Rain “Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy night.” — All About Eve “The stuff that dreams are made of.” — The Maltese Falcon