Welcome back to March, spring breakers. This is the time of the year when you're usually jet-setting to a beachy location, where coconut-flavored drinks and party dresses are the norm. But the latest gossip says you're chilling at home and digging through your camera roll for memories you can repost on Instagram. Are you searching for these Gossip Girl quotes for throwback spring break pictures, so your BFFs can relive those luxe days in the sun, too? I thought you might.

It's a noble effort on your part, flipping through tons of photos to find the one that'll make your friends smile wide at their phone screen. It's something Nate Archibald would do, or even Serena van der Woodsen, who always wanted the best for the people she cared about. Of course, you'd rather be surrounded by palm trees and salty air, but you're staying home due to the ongoing pandemic, and following the travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They note that staying home and postponing travel to a later date is the best way to protect yourself and others from contracting or spreading the virus.

Of course, this gives you the opportunity to look back on your old trips, post throwback spring break pictures, and rewatch Gossip Girl on HBO Max. To you, the drama-filled lives of Upper East Siders like Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf will never get old, just like the memories you made on spring break in years past.

Add one of these Gossip Girl quotes for throwback spring break pictures to whichever sunny selfie or candid you find in your camera roll, as they have zero chill.

1. "A simple trip to the beach can be all it takes to clear our heads and open our hearts." — Gossip Girl

2. "Find a floaty to talk to, Chuck." — Serena

3. "You know, it's where all the memories are." — Nate

4. "Bring your bathing suit!" — Serena

5. "There are others who want each moment to last forever." — Gossip Girl

6. "I plan on holding onto my youth for as long as possible." — Chuck

7. "Tans fade, highlights get dark, and we all get sick of sand in our shoes." — Gossip Girl

8. "I'm locking myself away in the Hamptons house." — Serena

9. "The party wasn't the same after you left." — Lily

10. "I know things. I've been to Europe." — Nate

11. "It was kind of thrilling." — Jenny

12. "Did that even happen? I'm not sure that happened." — Dan

13. "If you want to reflect alone together, I'll be around." — Serena

14. "Maxi dresses and Miley Cyrus." — Blair

15. "I just want to go back to being us." — Serena

16. "Life is kind of like summer for you." — Blair

17. "Storming the shops and consuming the classics and sampling sugary snacks like a modern Marie Antoinette." — Gossip Girl

18. "Not that you'll have the time, with all the riding around on Vespas in cute outfits." — Blair

19. "When you asked me on this trip, you promised me retail therapy." — Serena

20. "I've never been, but I'd love to hear all about it." — Prince Louis

21. "Home doesn't exist until we're there." — Serena

22. "Well, it's Paris. Great shopping, great food." — Lily

23. "There's nothing I won't try once." — Chuck

24. "I think she's having the time of her life." — Lily

25. "Go say the 'yes' you never said." — Chuck