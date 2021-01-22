It's been over eight years since Gossip Girl aired its series finale, but I still miss my favorite Upper East Siders. And even though I can't wait for HBO Max to drop their Gossip Girl reboot, no characters can ever replace Serena Van Der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Chuck Bass, Dan Humphrey, Nate Archibald, and the rest of their well-heeled crew. The long-running CW show (which is based on Cecily von Ziegesar's book series of the same name) delivered drama, fashion, and tons of memorable one-liners, and if you're in need of Gossip Girl Instagram captions for your couples' photos, then you have plenty to options choose from.

Maybe you were rooting for Blair and Dan's romance. Perhaps you wanted to see Serena and Nate end up together. Personally, I wouldn't have minded seeing Blair and Nate rekindle things (especially since I have #thoughts about Blair's relationship with Chuck). Whether you were happy with the series' conclusion or not, there's no denying that romantic quotes from Gossip Girl make for A+ Instagram captions for pics with the Dan to your Serena. I have a feeling even Gossip Girl herself (or, you know, himself) would appreciate these IG caption ideas for all your cute couples' photos.

The CW

1. "The most important thing in a relationship is trust. After sex. And hygiene. And earning potential." — Blair

2. "The only thing that's ever been real has been me and you." — Chuck

3. "If you have feelings for someone, nothing else in the world matters." — Serena

4. "People don't write sonnets about being compatible, or novels about shared life goals and stimulating conversation. The great loves are the crazy ones." — Blair

5. "We make our own fairytales." — Blair

6. "As with any journey, who you travel with can be more important than your destination." — Gossip Girl

7. "You read me like tea leaves." — Blair

8. "As long as we have each other, we're both gonna be OK." — Serena

The CW

9. "You're the lightest thing that ever came into my life." — Chuck

10. "I love you more and more every day if it's even possible to love someone that much." — Blair

11. "I love you because you make no apologies about being exactly who you are." — Dan

12. "I like the way I feel when he looks at me." — Serena

13. "You are the one I never want to leave." — Blair

14. "We're just two crazy kids dying to tie the knot." — Chuck

15. "It wouldn't be my world without you in it." — Blair

16. "No one is better for me than you." — Blair

The CW

17. "You're totally falling in love with me right now." — Lilly

18. "In the end, love makes everything simple." — Blair

19. "You and I are magnetic. You can feel it." — Chuck

20. "Life with you could never be boring." — Chuck

21. "I have you. That's all I need." — Blair

22. "What we have is a great love." — Blair

23. "You know you love me." — Gossip Girl

24. "Three words. Eight letters. Say it and I'm yours." — Blair

You know your partner is going to love these sweet quotes.