22 Thanksgiving Quotes From 'Gossip Girl' To Caption Pics With The S To Your B

The holiday season is all about spending time with loved ones (and eating amazing home-cooked food), so you likely have Friendsgiving plans with the S to your B on the books. I'm talking about Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl. I don't know about you, but it's always been a dream of mine to have an extravagant holiday dinner on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. So, this year, why not toast to a Happy Turkey Day in style with Thanksgiving quotes from Gossip Girl?

You thought your relatives talking about politics was drama enough, but that's nothing compared to what happened to S and B every holiday. You could always count on Gossip Girl to cook up a side dish of drama for your favorite Manhattanites. Though, no matter what storyline they found themselves in, there's one thing that always remained true: Serena and Blair loved each other so much.

You and your bestie have such a strong bond, and that's why every year when you go around the table saying what you're thankful for, you always mention her. So, for your Friendsgiving festivities this year, I recommend cozying up on the couch while the turkey is cooking, and watching Gossip Girl on Netflix.

These quotes will serve as perfect Instagram captions for your snaps, whether you post a picture of your #artsy dinner table spread, or a cute selfie toasting with your bestie.

1. "Ooh, pie!" — Serena

2. "As per Gossip Girl's Thanksgiving tradition, I'm trading in my laptop for stovetop. And for the next 16 hours, the only thing I'm dishing is seconds." — Gossip Girl

2. "Remember, Serena doesn't share." — Blair

3. "We on this side of the kitchen choose to be positive." — Jenny

4. "On the Upper East Side, that tradition is upheld with a bountiful harvest of secrets, lies and scandals." — Gossip Girl

5. "I opened the cranberries. My work is done." — Dan

6. "And I want pie." — Blair

7. "Another Thanksgiving has come and gone. And what am I most thankful for? The truth." — Gossip Girl

8. "Gobble gobble, Upper East Siders. That’s right. It’s Thanksgiving again." — Gossip Girl

9. "This turkey day I’m going to make sure everyone eats their hearts out." — Gossip Girl

10. "Yes it is true Thanksgiving holds a special place in my heart — and stomach — but I guess this year a pumpkin macaron will just have to do." — Blair

11. "And this year’s best dish is going to be served by yours truly." — Gossip Girl

12. "What is Thanksgiving without a side of drama? And pie. Apple or pumpkin?" — Blair

13. "Luckily the things that have been slowly simmering always taste the most satisfying. Bon appetit." — Gossip Girl

14. "And hello to you. Big National Holiday. You excited?" — Dan

15. "Better Thanksgiving than never." — Dan

21. "Fine. Fine. But only if I can take the cranberry sauce out of the can. That is my specialty." — Dan

22. "Look at you. Quite the chipper sous chef." — Serena