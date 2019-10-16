25 Captions For Airbnb Pics & Turning Your Vacation Mode On

Some of my favorite parts of planning a vacation are finding a place to stay and tracking down captions for Airbnb pics. If you're like me, you may love searching for that perfectly dreamy apartment in the city or a villa that's affordable and will look good on the 'Gram. You may have wish lists of romantic homes in the U.S. and airstreams in the desert, or notes on your phone pricing out how much a vacation would be if you booked it at the last minute.

You likely have a few items on your bucket list that are built around experiencing new and exciting kinds of accommodations, like "stay in a tiny home" or "spend a night in a treehouse with twinkly lights." When your desire to travel and see the world is at its peak, you begin to think about booking those stays.

About half the time, you may give in and turn your vacation mode to on. You may tell your travel buds to clear their schedule for the weekend, or even 10 days, so they can experience a perfect millennial pink Airbnb in Europe with you. Like so, they rearrange their latte dates and look at the photos of the house with the rooftop pool or apartment nestled into the coastline and begin planning pics you can take while you're there.

Do you need some captions for Airbnb pics and the wanderlust-infused photo shoots to come? I think so, and that's why I've gathered up a ton that'll surely do the trick.

1. "When in your Airbnb..."

2. "Living like a local."

3. "This is my new happy place."

4. "Hey, MTV. Welcome to my Airbnb."

5. "Happiness is checking into an Airbnb like this."

6. "I followed my heart and it led me to this Airbnb."

7. "All she does is book Airbnbs and travel, travel, travel."

8. "Good afternoon from my Airbnb."

9. "I love the mornings waking up in an Airbnb without an alarm."

10. "Feelin' relaxed, refreshed, and recharged."

11. "Staying in bed a little longer today."

12. "The front of our Airbnb is a-door-able."

13. "Making reservations all over the world."

14. "Falling in love with the world one Airbnb at a time."

15. "I've got a major case of wanderlust and booking Airbnbs."

16. "The views this morning were pretty rad."

17. "Anywhere that requires a passport and an Airbnb, please."

18. "I think I'll stay here a while."

19. "And I think to myself, what a wonderful Airbnb." —Based on "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong

20. "Vacation mode on."

21. "I know we're on a trip, but let's stay in our Airbnb all day."

22. "You are exactly where you need to be."

23. "Check out how cute my Airbnb is."

24. "Just a happy traveler in their Airbnb."

25. "Another day in my Airbnb, aka paradise."

Along with these captions, I gathered up some of my favorite travel tips and tricks so you can make the most of your #vacay. For example, try not to pack everything in your closet if you can help it. Eliminate items that you secretly know you won't wear to free up space in your suitcase. Also, consider making some meals at your Airbnb instead of going out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It's a great way to save some money while you're on-the-go, take advantage of your accommodations rooms and really cool features, and feel like a local in your next destination.