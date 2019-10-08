When you're with your significant other, life may feel like a romantic comedy. You may smile a lot bigger and spontaneously decide to get out of town for a weekend trip. You may wake up in the morning in complete bliss, and wonder what kinds of adventures your love has in store. Well, how about a night or two at one of these incredibly romantic Airbnbs in the U.S.?

In my opinion, every couple should book them at least once for a getaway that's magical from start to finish. With their cozy rooms, wooden accents, and perfectly-placed succulents, they're made for your next #vacay with your partner or an entire group of couples. They have nooks where the sun radiates on your really delicious breakfast, and tiny private patios where you can dream about the other places you want to go together. Most importantly, they're located in some of the most epic and beautiful places this country has to offer; places with ocean views, vineyards, and bustling downtown sidewalks.

All in all, they're exactly what you're looking for from a potential getaway with bae. So pack your suitcase with all the essentials — a disposable camera, snuggling clothes, and your fave snacks — and then hit the "book" button on these five romantic Airbnbs. Ready, jet-set, go.

1. This Artsy Home Near Joshua Tree National Park In California Airbnb The first of these romantic spots on Airbnb is an artsy home in California, right near Joshua Tree National Park. It's decorated with lots of plants, soft pink blankets, and can be described in one word: peaceful. You and bae will want to check in here if you're feeling adventurous, or want to cross "seeing a cactus in real life" off your always-growing bucket list. From the moment you two arrive, you'll likely be in awe of the natural beauty of the area and want to stay for longer than you originally planned. You may want to spend endless mornings on the front porch, cuddled up on the couch and talking about your future. You might also want to explore the art galleries and quaint restaurants that are a short drive away. Pack accordingly, OK?

2. This Quaint Guesthouse With A Private Patio In Portland, Oregon Airbnb Love is in the air at this guesthouse in Portland, Oregon. It has a private patio lined with twinkly lights and a dining room that's steps away from where you and bae will hit the "snooze" button. There are boho details everywhere you look, and lots of breweries, cafes, and doughnut shops a short car ride away. It's a total paradise for a long weekend in the Pacific Northwest with the love of your life. And speaking from my experience, I can tell you that you'll never be bored. You'll always have a farmers market to go to, or a waterfall you should add to your itinerary. Do, see, and eat everything, and return home with new memories with bae.

3. This Tropical Apartment With Ocean #Views In Malibu, California Airbnb When you think of vacation, you may imagine somewhere with palm trees. You may dream of mornings that begin with the waves, and nights that end with looking up at the stars and thinking, "Paradise found." If that's the case, then you and your significant other should stay at this tropical apartment in Malibu, California. It's been dubbed the "Mermaid's Getaway," and for a very good reason. When you walk in the door, you'll notice colorful prints on the couches, a sweet fireplace, and a balcony with a table and chairs that looks over the ocean. What more could you ask for in a romantic escape? Honestly, it beats me. I can feel the sunshine and good feelings from here.

4. This Luxe Cabin Is Made For A Double Date In Navajo County, Arizona Airbnb There's nothing quite like this re-modeled and luxe cabin in Navajo County, Arizona. With its massive ceilings, perfectly-designed kitchen, and beautiful bathrooms, it's a haven for a couple who wants to experience the great outdoors — kind of. It gives you a chance to escape into the woods, without leaving behind the comforts of your home like blankets and endless movie watching. You and your bae will want to travel here as soon as possible, along with another couple or two. The cabin sleeps up to 13 guests; however, some of the beds are bunk-style. (Personally, I'd call dibs in the group chat on the master bedroom and then get to packing.)