Raise your hand if you'd like to soak up the sun and relax in an IG-worthy pool all day long. Well, you can totally make that happen by booking one of the best Airbnbs with infinity pools. Not only do infinity pools provide you with the ultimate place to chill on a hot summer day, but they also have stunning views that feel like they could go on forever.

With many unique types of vacation rentals to choose from — especially on Airbnb — you could stay in a place that offers something you could never get at home. If your vacation priority is breathtaking views and relaxation, an infinity pool on the hillside or next to the ocean might be the way to go. You may never want to leave your rental. With a large and cozy inflatable and fruit smoothies being blended in the kitchen, that sounds like the ideal paradise.

Instead of daydreaming about pool days, make it official by booking any of these 10 Airbnbs ASAP. Just don't forget to pack some cute swimsuit outfit changes and a large inflatable for IG-worthy moments. After your photoshoot, you have nothing but time to truly have a splashing good vacay.

1. This Jungle Villa In Costa Rica Airbnb Welcome to the jungle where this five-acre villa in Costa Rica exists. While you're soaking in the 45-foot infinity lap pool, you'll also enjoy gorgeous views of the jungle and ocean. There are even chairs built into the pool so you truly never have to leave.

2. This Mountain Home In California Airbnb Invite your entire squad to come along for the fun at in this four-bedroom home in California. The rental comfortably sleeps up to 10 guests and has plenty of space to explore. Though, you'll probably be spending most of your time enjoying the infinity pool in the backyard.

3. This Ocean-View Villa In Costa Rica Airbnb If you're looking for paradise, you've found it with this villa in Costa Rica. Not only does it have gorgeous views of the lush vegetation, but also the ocean off in the distance. The best part of all is there will be absolutely nothing obstructing your view when you're lounging in the water.

4. This Luxurious Hilltop Home In California Airbnb Trade in the ocean views for the Downtown Los Angeles skyline when you're hanging out at this infinity pool. The view may be gorgeous during the day, but just imagine how breathtaking it'll be at night when the city lights are glowing.

5. This Private Villa In Portugal Airbnb You can't go wrong escaping to this gorgeous villa in Portugal. This four-bedroom home has a deck that's essentially three layers. The bottom layer is, of course, the infinity pool. Not only is there the pool that overlooks gorgeous hilltop views, but a jacuzzi and ample lounge chairs to achieve peak relaxation.

6. This Castle In Costa Rica Airbnb If you're torn between staying in a castle or a home with an infinity pool, you don't have to choose. This castle in Costa Rica has everything you need — and more. You'll feel like a princess while you enjoy the stunning views, relax in the hammock with some champagne, and be on the lookout for local animals like toucans, geckos, and iguanas.

7. This Back House In California Airbnb Enjoy the glam of Hollywood by staying at this home in California. Not only will you have access to the infinity pool that provides gorgeous city views, but you can also explore Downtown LA while you're there. Cruise with the windows rolled down along Sunset Boulevard, enjoy some delicious tacos, and embrace your nostalgia at Disneyland for a day.

8. This Hilltop Villa In Costa Rica Airbnb You'll feel like you have your very own hilltop if you stay at this private villa in Costa Rica. The way the infinity pool overlooks the ocean makes it look like you could keep swimming forever. You could even caption your infinity pool pics with Dory's infamous song from Finding Nemo, "Just keep swimming."

9. This Home In Thailand Airbnb Imagine waking up in the morning and seeing a gorgeous infinity pool that wraps around the backyard. That's what you get with this home in Thailand. Right from your bedroom you can step outside and enjoy the pool that also overlooks the ocean in the distance.