24 Prom Captions For Couples That'll Have You Slow Dancing The Night Away

Thanks to our favorite movies and TV shows we watched growing up, prom seems like one of the most romantic nights of your life. The iconic Pretty in Pink scene when Blane tells Andie he loves her right before they share a kiss is one of the dreamiest things I've ever witnessed. It's almost as romantic as the scene of Josie Geller slow dancing with Mr. Coulson in Never Been Kissed. I'm positively swooning over here just thinking about these prom moments, and your night with bae can be just as magical. Don't forget to capture the memories by taking a ton of pictures, and post them on the 'Gram with prom captions for couples.

You'll be too lost in each other's eyes under the disco ball to stop and come up with the perfect caption. Don't worry, because I've got you covered with these 24 romantic quotes that'll capture all the feels you'll experience on this magical evening. Now, take your date's hand and prepare to dance the night away, because it's prom night, after all, and you should fall in love with every second of it.

1. "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Beverly Preston

2. "Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do." — Unknown

3. "She was quite ready to be fallen in love with." — Jane Austen

4. "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Kid Rock

5. "I wrote your name in my heart and forever it will stay." — Rumi

6. "Together is my favorite place to be." — Unknown

7. "Yeah, we were dancing. Like it was the first time, first time. Yeah, we were dancing. Dancing with our hands tied, hands tied." — Taylor Swift, "Dancing With Our Hands Tied"

8. "I love when we dance to our favorite songs." — Unknown

9. "Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms." — Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

10. "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

11. "You make me happy in a way no one else can." — Unknown

12. "If the whole world was watching, I'd still dance with you." — Niall Horan, "This Town"

13. "Take my hand. Take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling In Love"

14. "I am everything I am, because you loved me." — Celine Dion, "Because You Loved Me"

15. "And your heart's against my chest. Your lips pressed to my neck. I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet. And with a feeling I'll forget, I'm in love now." — Ed Sheeran, "Kiss Me"

16. "When I see your face, there's not a thing that I would change. 'Cause you're amazing just the way you are." — Bruno Mars, "Just The Way You Are"

17. "I never liked that song until I danced to it with you." — Chelsea Stark

18. "A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless." — Unknown

19. "Anyone can catch your eyes, but it takes someone special to catch your heart." — Unknown

20. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

21. "I wish some nights lasted forever." — Unknown

22. "Every girl has her own Cinderella story." — Unknown

23. "When you meet the one who changes the way your heart beats, dance with them to that rhythm for as long as the song lasts." — Kirk Diedrich

24. "Your hand fits in mine like it's made just for me." — One Direction, "Little Things"