24 Funny Thanksgiving Instagram Captions That Capture The Chaos & Love

Thanksgiving is a perfect time to enjoy a festive meal with loved ones, while appreciating everything that surrounds you. Between catching up with long-distance relatives, preparing a big dinner, and enjoying homemade pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving can be as exciting as it is overwhelming. You're working hard in an overly-crowded kitchen, trying to ensure everything goes according to plan. That’s when you need funny Thanksgiving Instagram captions to make you stop and laugh. With all the fun and chaos that comes along with the big day, you’ll want to have these captions ready to pair with whatever moments you capture.

Don't let the stress of putting together a nice meal get to you. Instead, think of it as a hectic Thanksgiving episode of one of your favorite sitcoms. The holiday is meant to be a day of being irrevocably thankful. These are your family members, after all, and you love them. Share a laugh as you post that epic Thanksgiving day picture dedicated to them by using any of these 24 Thanksgiving captions.

Some people go for the sappy posts, but you'd rather cry from laughing so hard with your brothers, sisters, and cousins. So pour yourself another glass (if you’re 21 or over), and enjoy your time with the characters in your life, because it's Thanksgiving, people.

Shutterstock

1. "Eat, drink, and be gravy."

2. "I'm thankful to have a family who takes eating pumpkin pie as seriously as I do."

3. "Fave side dish is a glass of wine with my favorite people."

4. "I came in like a butterball."

5. "Gobbling this spread up."

6. "Warning: Hangry until I eat my turkey."

7. "I'm grateful that no matter how much turkey I eat this Thanksgiving, I’ll have leftovers tomorrow."

8. "I love you almost as much as I love Mom’s homemade pumpkin pie."

9. "May your turkey be moist, and may no one use that word to describe it."

10. "Because you know I'm all about that baste." — The Holderness Family

11. "Today I am thankful for not sitting at the kids’ table."

12. "I cran(berry) eat this all, and I will."

13. "This Thanksgiving, I’ll be casserollin’ over to my parents’ house."

14. "The apple of my pie."

15. "The tur-key to my heart is spending time with these people.”

16. "Why does cooking take like six hours, and eating like three seconds, and washing dishes like seven days and seven nights?"

17. "I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage." — Erma Bombeck

18. “Piece out.”

19. “Stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey.”

20. "’I can't eat another bite... Oh look, pie!’"

21. "Shouldn't we give thanks first?" — Luke Danes, Gilmore Girls

22. "There is always something to be thankful for. Like wine. And pie. And more wine."

23. "Leftovers are for quitters."

24."You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. That's like Fourth of July without apple pie or Friday with no two pizzas." — Joey, Friends