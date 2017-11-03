41 Thanksgiving Puns For Instagram When You're Feeling Full & Grateful AF

Thanksgiving is an American holiday that passes pretty much all the markers of a great day in the United States. It's a day off work and school (check), it's spent with loved ones (check), and it's pretty focused on delicious food (check). There's nothing like enjoying sweet potato casserole, cozying up on the couch, playing games with the fam, and simply relaxing. It's moments like those when you know it’s time to snap a pic and pair it with an Instagrammable Thanksgiving pun to show everyone what an awesome day you’re having.

Puns can be the perfect amount of corniness; they’re so bad, yet so good — and may call for an “oh-my-gosh-why-would-you-even” exclamation. At least in the case of captions, a pun can instantly put a smile on someone’s face or make them laugh out loud. Your cleverness may rake in a ton of likes and comments. (I'm not saying posting a picture on the 'Gram is all about the likes, but they don't hurt, either.)

So after you've enjoyed that delicious plate of mashed potatoes, turkey, gravy, beans, and had your big slice of pumpkin pie, listen up. These 41 egg-cellent puns are gathered in one place so you can choose one and post on social media with ease.

1. "The dad jokes are plucking hilarious today."

2. "Squash goals."

3. "Always the apple of my pie."

4. "The marshmallows to my hot chocolate."

5. "Only have pies for this one."

6. "What do you get if you divide the circumference of a pumpkin by its diameter? Pumpkin pi."

7. "Pumpkin pie really bakes my day."

9. "Being with family makes everything butter."

10. "I love them a Pumpkin Spice Latte."

11. "They're totally my jam."

12. "The party don't stop till I've tried everything."

13. “The gravy to my mashed potatoes.”

14. "You want a piece of me?"

15. "Oh, hay there."

16. "You could say I'm a Pi-fan."

17. "Because you know I'm all about that baste."

18. "Baby, I'm a maize."

19. "It’s beginning to look a lot like wine o’clock."

20. "Stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey."

21. “Butter pass the stuffing my way.”

22. "Gobbling this up."

23. "Piece out."

24. "I learned a lot about pie in middle school. 3.14159..."

25. "What a cutie pie."

26. "Eat, drink, and cranberry."

27. "They're my pumpkins."

28. "Feast your eyes on this spread."

29. "Here’s a corn-y Thanksgiving caption for you."

30. "My little sweet potato."

31. "Oh my gourd, I love fall."

32. "'Oh snap,'" said the wishbone."

33. "Fall so hard motherpumpkins wanna spice me."

34. "I promise I'm not that (candy) corny."

35. "Don't like Thanksgiving? You better gobble wobble out of my life."

36. "Pour some gravy on… those mashed potatoes ASAP."

37. "Let the gourd times roll."

38. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk to about."

39. "Don't be a jerky, eat some turkey."

40. "Feast mode."

41. "And they lived apple-y ever after."