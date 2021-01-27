Bridgerton is the kind of show you could watch over and over again on Netflix, and you likely already have. While you love revisiting the Ton and seeing Daphne and Simon's love story unfold, there's another way you can immerse yourself in the world of Bridgerton. That's by reading Julia Quinn's series, particularly the first book, The Duke and I, which is what the first season of Bridgerton is based off of. While you're reading, you'll find that you could even use a few Daphne quotes from The Duke and I for your own Instagram captions.

As with any book-to-series adaptation, there are some things that get left behind on the pages and don't make it to the big screen. When you read Quinn's first book, you'll know just what the differences between Bridgerton and The Duke and I are. Plus, you'll get to know Daphne and Simon a bit better. Each one of the books in Quinn's series focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling, and The Duke and I is where Daphne's story begins. This book covers Daphne's secret scheme with Simon that turns into them falling in love, all while Lady Whistledown watches.

You fell head over heels for Bridgerton, which is why you need to read the first book in Quinn's series ASAP. Then, you'll have lots of fun adding Daphne's quotes from The Duke and I to your Instagram feed and giving your followers something regal to gossip about. These quotes are perfect for both your adorably sweet selfies with bae and the LOL-worthy snaps of you and your siblings together.

1. "Did you know I have always suspected that men were idiots, but I was never positive until today."

2. "She will kill you. And then, somehow, she'll find a way to blame me."

3. "Let’s walk in the garden."

4. "Do you know how to work this?"

5. "Today I had six callers. Six! Can you recall the last time I had six callers?"

6. "I was just thinking that very thing!"

7. "It's the curse of motherhood. You're required to love us even when we vex you."

8. "Don't you have somewhere else to be?"

9. "I could do a great deal worse than follow your example, Mother."

10. "It's not his company I'm trying to secure. It's yours I'm trying to avoid."

11. "It's rather cold, actually."

12. "This time I’m really going to get that vase."

13. "They only think they are rakes. There is a considerable difference."

14. "Who would have thought I could be so terrifying? How wonderful."

15. "We’ve been through nothing, you ridiculous man."

16. "You might just be a nice person after all."

17. "And here I’ve never even been past Lancashire. What a provincial I must seem."

18. "Remarkably efficient, isn’t she?"

19. "Your grace?"

20. "I can’t quite decide if she is being terribly polite or exquisitely rude."

21. "Your sense of humor is far too superb."

22. "I’m sure Lady Whistledown’s little column is not going to hurt my chances for a husband."

23. "You can’t do anything to stop me."

24. "He’s your best friend!"