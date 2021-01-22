These Anthony Bridgerton Quotes From 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' Are Swoon-Worthy

There's much excitement now that Netflix's Bridgerton is being renewed for Season 2. This time, the Bridgerton family's oldest son, Anthony, will be the talk of the social season. Lady Whistledown will likely have much to say as well about whatever life has in store for Anthony. You may want to join in on the hype while you wait for the new season to drop with these Anthony Bridgerton quotes from The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, to pair with the pictures on your Insta feed.

According to Quinn's website, The Viscount Who Loved Me is all about Anthony and his love life. Nothing ever goes easy in the Ton, however, and it sounds like Anthony's road to marital bliss is no exception in this novel. Between scheming, drama, and matters of the heart, reading this book is a juicy way to occupy your time while waiting for Season 2 of Bridgerton to arrive on Netflix. Filling up your feed with quotes from The Viscount Who Loved Me will likely make all your followers swoon over your pics.

Your snaps should be just as dapper as the Viscount himself. Use some creativity and don your fave pair of riding boots with a few vintage accessories. Or, take a picture with your siblings and pair it with one of Anthony's blunt comments from The Viscount Who Loved Me like, "What would it take to get you two to leave me alone?" Your followers will LOL when they see your relatable post. Whichever quotes you pick are sure to bring a Ton of likes to your feed.

Netflix

1. "I'm thinking about getting married."

2. ‘‘What would it take to get you two to leave me alone?”

3. "Who is considered the diamond of this season?"

4. “You may presume to offer me advice."

5. “It’s more complicated than you think.”

6. “You don’t win."

7. "Nothing. Nothing at all."

8. "You might not."

9. "Close your damn mouth."

10. “What the hell is he talking about?”

11. "Good... then I'll marry her."

12. “It makes a great deal of sense.”

13. "Don't even think about it."

14. “God help me."

15. "Until then... shut up.”