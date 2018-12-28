A new year is right around the corner. You want to embrace the changes that come your way, travel the world, and become the best version of yourself you can be. But, you have to admit the idea of completely altering your life is a bit daunting and not totally #necessary. You need a different approach — one that includes attainable goals that you can stick to in the upcoming months. Let me give you some inspirational quotes for New Year's resolutions and living your best life in your 20s, OK?

The truth is, this decade of your life is supposed to be a little bit like a puzzle, coming together piece by piece to reveal a masterpiece, or a painting that may not make complete sense until you take a few steps back and look at the bigger picture. The key is to ditch that "all or nothing" attitude. (Did you get rid of it? OK, good.)

Now, take the time to believe that the beauty of your dreams and being in your 20s is figuring everything out as it comes to you. You're ambitious, passionate, and strong — and it's time that you start setting some resolutions that reflect that.

Changing everything is not how to make this your best year yet. Instead, pick out one of these 23 inspirational quotes and write it on your mirror, in a note in your phone, or straight-up commit it to memory. A little bit of #inspo is truly what you need to get into the right mindset and help you stick to your goals in 2019.

1. "I have found that if you love life, life will love you back." — Arthur Rubenstein

2. "Just keep swimming." — Dory, Finding Nemo

3. "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot

4. "Be the girl who decided to go for it."

5. "Don't call it a dream, call it a plan."

6. "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it." — Charles R. Swindoll

7. "Be as you wish to seem." — Socrates

8. "If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced." — Vincent van Gogh

9. "Choose joy."

10. "You get in life what you have the courage to ask for." — Oprah Winfrey

11. "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself." — Coco Chanel

12. "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone." — Audrey Hepburn

13. "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." — Theodore Roosevelt

14. "The world is full of beautiful places. Let your heart be one of them." — Jenim Dibie

15. "Be different, babe."

16. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

17. "She was afraid of heights, but she was much more afraid of never flying." — Atticus

18. "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." — David Bowie

19. "I am going to make everything around me beautiful — that will be my life." — Elsie de Wolfe

20. "Don't be pushed by your problems. Be led by your dreams." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

21. "To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong." — Joseph Chilton Pearce

22. "Life is a dance between making it happen and letting it happen." — Arianna Huffington

23. "You have to find that place that brings out the human in you. The soul in you. The love in you." — r.m. drake

Find a quote that speaks to your soul and everything you want to accomplish in the next year or so? Good! Now, grab a pen and scribble it down somewhere.

Remember: Living your best life in your 20s doesn't mean altering it entirely. It simply means keeping in mind what this decade is all about — growth, change, learning, and exploring — and finding the beauty in every moment as it comes. 2019, we're ready for you.