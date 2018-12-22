50 Captions For Prosecco Pics When You're Bringing The Bubbly On New Year's Eve

Confetti? Check. Television ready to be tuned into Times Square? Check. Prosecco? Oh wait, that's on you! You're bringing the bubbly on New Year's Eve, and a few personalized glasses for your best friends, too. Together, you're going to ring in the new year and have a night that you'll always remember. In past years, you've gone out on the town to a local bar or restaurant (where you ran into everyone from high school). But, this time around, things are going to be different. You have your own place to throw a party, and have been saving snack ideas on Pinterest. All you need are some prosecco quotes to caption pics of the bottle that you're going to pop on the night of.

Lately, you've been dreaming in shades of champagne and thinking about how magical the next year of your life could be. You've been writing down resolutions in a journal, and coming up with goals that will later create some good change. You may want to read more and travel more. After all, having a glass of bubbly in Paris, on a balcony that overlooks the skyline and Eiffel Tower sounds like a dream you can’t wait to check off on your bucket list. However, before you snap all your bubbly pics for Instagram (with the perfect prosecco quotes for captions, of course), you have New Year’s Eve to toast to.

Even though you have your resolutions and party plans ready, you're waiting until you toast to the new year before getting started on anything. You're waiting to buy plane tickets to Europe, and to join a local gym with your best friend. It'll all come together in just a few weeks. What's the rush?

I definitely don't blame you for having that mindset, and soaking in the last moments of this year. It's opened a lot of doors for the big and beautiful things to come. So, on New Year's Eve, take out the cork in that bottle of champagne and say cheers to what's been and what will be. Don't forget to snap a few pictures to show off those prosecco captions on social media. It's only right. OK, bring on the night!

1. "Throw confetti, pop some prosecco, and toast to a new year."

2. "I'll be ready in a prosecco."

3. "Prosecco is always the answer."

4. "Save water, drink some prosecco."

5. "Tonight's forecast: 99 percent chance of prosecco."

6. "Pop, fizz, clink."

7. "Starting off the new year with some bubbly."

8. "Toss kindness around like confetti."

9. "Start the day with a smile, end it with prosecco."

10. "What's a New Year's Eve party without a little prosecco?"

11. "In a prosecco state of mind."

12. "Bring on the bubbly."

13. "Too much of anything is bad. But too much champagne is just right." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

14. "Bubbles."

15. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails."

16. "I only drink champagne on two occasions, when I am in love and when I am not." — Coco Chanel

17. "Living in my champagne dreams."

18. "Stay gold like a glass of prosecco."

19. "Meet my best friend. She's my partner in prosecco."

20. "I'm here because I was told there would be prosecco."

21. "Soup of the day: champagne."

22. "Cheers to a new year."

23. "Cheers, my dears."

24. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy. Prosecco is one of them."

25. "Wishing you peace, love, and lots of prosecco in the new year."

26. "Let's celebrate everything with a little bit of prosecco."

27. "Live to sparkle like a glass of champagne."

28. "Bring on the night and another round of prosecco, please!"

29. “My birthstone is a champagne cork.”

30. “It’s prosecco o’clock.”

31. “Embarking on my champagne campaign.”

32. “Anything is possible with a little lipstick and champagne.”

33. “But first, prosecco.”

34. “Fizz the season.”

35. “Making pour decisions.”

36. “Too much of anything is bad. But too much prosecco is just right.”

37. “Spirits are merry and bright.”

38. “Let’s pop some possibilities.”

39. “Sippin’ in my party pants.”

40. “Make 2022 pop like the prosecco in my glass.”

41. “Let’s get fizzical.”

42. “Love the wines you’re with.”

43. “I don’t know what all the fizz is about; it’s just New Year’s.”

44. “It’s a bubbly kind of night.”

45. “To lifelong friend-sips.”

46. “Tonight is prosecond to none.”

47. “She’s bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne.”

48. “Sparkling my way into the New Year.”

49. “Cheers to a fresh slate.”

50. “Fizz the season to be jolly!”

If we're being honest, you've been excited about New Year's Eve for a while now. You started planning your outfit months ago, snagging a red velvet jumpsuit on Black Friday and a matching pair of heels. Then, you set out invitations to your best friends, and asked them to bring certain things to the evening you'll never forget.

One of your best friends is bringing glitter to throw in the air, and the other is bringing gold balloons. Somebody will bring chips and dip, and lots of sweet stuff to snack on, too. But, the bubbly? Well, that's on you, and you won't forget it. After all, living life like it's a party requires a little bit of prosecco and a celebratory pop, fizz, and clink.