Let's make something clear real quick: Ariana Grande is crushing it. In the past year alone, she's released so many amazing and creative bodies of work like Sweetener, which dropped on Aug. 17, 2018, and most recently, Thank U, Next, which came into the world on Feb. 8, 2019. Her latest album is pure genius. It's making me want to put together some "7 Rings" Instagram captions for you to use on the 'Gram, and redefining the hashtag #goals.

So, let's talk about this single in particular. From one glance at the lyrics or the music video, you can tell it's all about Grande's fame and fortune. It tells the story of her and her best friends shopping at Tiffany's and slipping on red-bottom shoes. It also tells us that she loves treating herself to expensive things, like an outfit in a store window or brand new lashes, without worrying too much about the cost. (Girl, I don't even blame you.)

Some of us, if we were selling out tours and rocking stages left and right like Ari, might be doing the same. I'll be the first to admit that I would be looking at apartments in cities around the world, and getting lavish gifts for my best friends, too. (Does anyone want a designer bomber jacket or a vacation to somewhere tropical? Let me know!) I would certainly be posting Instagram pictures with one of these 23 "7 Rings" captions, too.

1. "I want it, I got it."

2. "Look at my jet."

3. "Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble."

4. "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it."

5. "I see it, I like it."

6. "My smile is beamin', my skin is gleamin'."

7. "Ain't got enough money to pay me respect."

8. "The way it shine."

9. "Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms."

10. "Whoever said money can't solve your problems?"

11. "My receipts be lookin' like phone numbers."

12. "Go from the store to the booth."

13. "Nothing but net when we shoot."

14. "If it ain't money, then wrong number."

15. "Rather be tied up with calls and not strings."

16. "Settin' the tone for me."

17. "I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches."

18. "Nah, I want all of 'em."

19. "My gloss is poppin'."

20. "Breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles."

21. "Both his and hers."

22. "Lashes and diamonds."

23. "Buy myself all of my favorite things."

Truth be told, you don't really need a bunch of money to be happy. In fact, your experiences and the people you surround yourself with can make you equally as rich. Dreamy places that you travel to will remind you of the beauty that's in this world, and your best friends will bring you so much happiness and support. I think Ari knows that, too, especially with the release of this latest album.

But, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something sparkly, right? That's just #goals served to you in the form of music videos, ponytails, and everything that we've come to love about Ariana Grande.