The wait is finally over — Ariana Grande's fifth studio album Thank U, Next just dropped today, so bring on the endless streaming! The album is way deeper and much more personal than any of Ari's previous work, which means the lyrics are perfect for conveying whatever emo mood you're currently vibing with on social media. Seriously, you guys, these Instagram captions from Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album will have you feeling all the feels. So get ready to co-opt them whenever you find yourself at a loss for words.

Much of Thank U, Next is about love and loss, which isn't all that surprising given that the singer has been very vocal about the fact that she's still coming to terms with the recent losses in her own life, including her broken engagement with Pete Davidson, and the death of rapper Mac Miller. Her lyrics cover everything from breakups (she name-checks several other of her exes in the title track including Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez) to overcoming loss. But the album is also about recovery and finding a way to move on, so there's lots of fun, #girlpower stuff to work with here, too. All of which is to say, if you're looking for killer Instagram captions, Thank U, Next has got you!

From "Imagine":

1. Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub, Bubbles and bubbly, ooh, this is a pleasure, feel like we never act this regular.

2. That's how I know it's true, baby, direct it, name in the credits, like the movies do.

3. Imagine a world like that, we go like up 'til I'm 'sleep on your chest, love how my face fits so good in your neck, why can't you imagine a world like that?

From "Needy":

4. Lately, I've been on a roller coaster, tryna get a hold of my emotions, but all that I know is I need you close.

5. And I’ma scream and shout for what I love, passionate, but I don't give no f*cks.

6. I’m obsessive and I love too hard,good at overthinking with my heart, how you even think it got this far?

From "NASA":

7. Really don’t wanna be in your arms tonight, I'll just use my covers to stay warm tonight, think I'm better off here all alone tonight, Ain’t no checkin' on when I get home tonight.

8. Just makin' sure I'm good on my own tonight, even though there isn't nothin' wrong tonight.

9. Yeah, I'm just sayin', baby, I can’t really miss you if I’m with you, and when I miss you, it'll change the way I kiss you.

10. Give you the whole world, I'ma need space.

From "Bloodline":

11. Love me, thank you, leave me, put it down, then it's time to go, get it like you love me, but you don't, boy, it's just for show.

12. Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah, just wanna have a good time, yeah.

13. I ain't lookin' for my one true love, yeah, that ship sailed away.

From "Fake Smile":

14. I'm happy for the love and all of the above, if I'm being honest, I done been through way too much.

15. I can't fake another smile, I can't fake like I'm alright, and I won't say I'm feeling fine after what I been through, I can’t lie.

16. Arms crossed with the attitude, lips pouted, if I'm mad, I ain't gon' lie about it.

From "Bad Idea":

17. I've been worried 'bout you lately, runnin' outta time, wishin' you would come and save me.

18. Even though we shouldn't, baby boy, we will, need somebody, gimme something I can feel.

From "Make Up":

19. I might break up with you just to make up with you, at the end of the day, boy, you know that I'm 'bout to wake up with you.

20. I love it when we make up, go ’head, ruin my makeup.

21. No eyeliner on, but looking at you is the fix, highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit.

From "Ghostin":

22. I know you hear me when I cry, I try to hold it in at night, while you're sleepin' next to me, but it's your arms that I need this time, look at the cards that we've been dealt.

23. You been so understanding, you been so good, and I'm puttin' you through more than one ever should.

From "In My Head":

24. Falling, falling, but I never thought you'd leave me, falling, falling, needed something to believe in.

25. Caught in the moment, tangled up in your sheets, when you broke my heart, I said you only wanted half of me.

From "7 Rings":

26. My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossin', make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'.

27. Been through some bad sh*t, I should be a sad b*tch, who woulda thought it’d turn me to a savage?

28. Breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles, girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble

From "Thank U Next":

29. Spend more time with my friends, I ain't worried 'bout nothin'.

30. Only wanna do it once, real bad. Gon' make that sh*t last.

31. Thank you, next.

From "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored":

32. You got me some type of way, ain't used to feelin' this way, I do not know what to say, but I know I shouldn't think about it.

33. You know what you're doin' to me, you're singin' my songs in the streets, actin' all innocent, please, when I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it.

34. Break up with your girlfriend, yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored.