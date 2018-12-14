Ariana Grande's "Imagine" Lyrics Relive A Relationship With An Ex In The Most Emotional Way
Ariana Grande is not done with 2018. Not yet. Even with her Grammy snubs and recent split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, her music shows no signs of slowing down. It seems like just when I learn the lyrics to Grande's latest hit, a new track is released and I have to immediately drop "God Is A Woman," "Breathin'," "R.E.M.," "Thank U, Next" and adapt. Such is the case with Ariana Grande's "Imagine" lyrics. The new track is just as impactful as all of her previous hits, and the lyrics are all about imagining a world where she's still in a beautiful relationship with an ex.
Grande has been steadily teasing future tracks in the music videos of her current hits and "Imagine" popped up in the videos for both "Thank U, Next" and "Breathin'." Understandably, fans prepared themselves. On Dec. 1, a fan tweeted at Grande to "talk about imagine," and she responded that she would really like her fans to hear that song next. Then, on Dec. 11, she tweeted to the masses that "Imagine" will be dropping Thursday night, Dec. 13, and also posted Chinese characters for the title along with a black heart emoji. Obviously, fans cleared their calendars and have been waiting patiently (feverishly) ever since.
Grande even gave some insight into what the song is all about on Twitter when fans begged for more details. Let's just say that while "Thank U, Next" was all about independence and learning about yourself after a breakup, "Imagine" is more of a song about being in denial about a breakup and imagining what could have been.
Well, finally, "Imagine" is here and fans are soaking up the new smash. Here are the lyrics:
VERSE 1
Step out the tour bus, nobody knows us
Get in the car like, "Skrrt"
Staying up all night, order me pad thai
Then we gon' sleep 'til noon
Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub
Bubbles and bubbly, ooh
This is a pleasure, feel like we never act this regular
PRE-CHORUS
Click-click-click and post
Drip-drip-dripped in gold
Quick-quick-quick, let's go
Kiss me and take off your clothes
CHORUS
Imagine a world like that
Imagine a world like that
We could light up 'til I'm 'sleep on your chest
Love how my face fits so good in your neck
Why can't you imagine a world like that?
Imagine a world
VERSE 2
Knew you were perfect, after the first kiss
Took a deep breath like, "Oooh"
Feels like forever, baby, I never
Thought that it would be you
Tell me your secrets, all of the creep shit
That's how I know it's true
Baby, direct it, name in the credits
Like the movies, ooh
OUTRO
Can you imagine?
Can you imagine?
Can you imagine?
Can you imagine?
Can you imagine that?
Can you imagine that?
Can you imagine that, ooh?
Imagine that, imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine
Imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine
The somber feel of this breakup track about seemingly about reliving a perfect relationship that has ended has fans split, with some believing it's inspired by her most recent ex, Pete Davidson, and others convinced that it's about her late ex, Mac Miller, who died of a reported drug overdose. Although Grande and Miller split long before his death, she never stopped having love for the late rapper and Grande has been very open about her feelings as she mourns the loss of someone so important in her life. The song could certainly be about Davidson or Miller, both of whom had huge impacts on her life. But as far as lyrics go, there doesn't seem to be any lyrics that single out one particular ex. Could it be about both of them?
You can listen below and decide for yourself:
Whoever it's about, it's endlessly relatable. Who can't relate to reliving all the good times in a relationship and wishing it could have gone on forever?
