Ariana Grande is not done with 2018. Not yet. Even with her Grammy snubs and recent split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, her music shows no signs of slowing down. It seems like just when I learn the lyrics to Grande's latest hit, a new track is released and I have to immediately drop "God Is A Woman," "Breathin'," "R.E.M.," "Thank U, Next" and adapt. Such is the case with Ariana Grande's "Imagine" lyrics. The new track is just as impactful as all of her previous hits, and the lyrics are all about imagining a world where she's still in a beautiful relationship with an ex.

Grande has been steadily teasing future tracks in the music videos of her current hits and "Imagine" popped up in the videos for both "Thank U, Next" and "Breathin'." Understandably, fans prepared themselves. On Dec. 1, a fan tweeted at Grande to "talk about imagine," and she responded that she would really like her fans to hear that song next. Then, on Dec. 11, she tweeted to the masses that "Imagine" will be dropping Thursday night, Dec. 13, and also posted Chinese characters for the title along with a black heart emoji. Obviously, fans cleared their calendars and have been waiting patiently (feverishly) ever since.

Grande even gave some insight into what the song is all about on Twitter when fans begged for more details. Let's just say that while "Thank U, Next" was all about independence and learning about yourself after a breakup, "Imagine" is more of a song about being in denial about a breakup and imagining what could have been.

Well, finally, "Imagine" is here and fans are soaking up the new smash. Here are the lyrics:

VERSE 1

Step out the tour bus, nobody knows us

Get in the car like, "Skrrt"

Staying up all night, order me pad thai

Then we gon' sleep 'til noon

Me with no makeup, you in the bathtub

Bubbles and bubbly, ooh

This is a pleasure, feel like we never act this regular

PRE-CHORUS

Click-click-click and post

Drip-drip-dripped in gold

Quick-quick-quick, let's go

Kiss me and take off your clothes

CHORUS

Imagine a world like that

Imagine a world like that

We could light up 'til I'm 'sleep on your chest

Love how my face fits so good in your neck

Why can't you imagine a world like that?

Imagine a world

VERSE 2

Knew you were perfect, after the first kiss

Took a deep breath like, "Oooh"

Feels like forever, baby, I never

Thought that it would be you

Tell me your secrets, all of the creep shit

That's how I know it's true

Baby, direct it, name in the credits

Like the movies, ooh

OUTRO

Can you imagine?

Can you imagine?

Can you imagine?

Can you imagine?

Can you imagine that?

Can you imagine that?

Can you imagine that, ooh?

Imagine that, imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine

Imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine, imagine

The somber feel of this breakup track about seemingly about reliving a perfect relationship that has ended has fans split, with some believing it's inspired by her most recent ex, Pete Davidson, and others convinced that it's about her late ex, Mac Miller, who died of a reported drug overdose. Although Grande and Miller split long before his death, she never stopped having love for the late rapper and Grande has been very open about her feelings as she mourns the loss of someone so important in her life. The song could certainly be about Davidson or Miller, both of whom had huge impacts on her life. But as far as lyrics go, there doesn't seem to be any lyrics that single out one particular ex. Could it be about both of them?

You can listen below and decide for yourself:

Whoever it's about, it's endlessly relatable. Who can't relate to reliving all the good times in a relationship and wishing it could have gone on forever?

Thank you for this incredible hit, Ari. We're ready for the next one! (See what I did there? Ugh.)