Ariana Grande is nearly ready to release her second album of 2018. Whereas Sweetener dropped in August and was full of love songs and songs to have sex to (looking at you, "God Is A Woman"), her upcoming album (of which the name might be "thank u, next") is apparently going to be a lot about breakups. More specifically, her own breakups and what she learned from them. She promises the songs, while personal for her, will still be universal for listeners, but is Ariana Grande's "Imagine" about Pete Davidson? The preview of the song she just dropped makes a good case for that theory.

Grande posted the snippet of the track to her Instagram story early in the morning on Dec. 13 along with a countdown to the song's release. It will drop at midnight on Friday, Dec. 14, according to her countdown. In the clip, you hear Grande crooning, "Imagine a world like that. Imagine our world."

Fans are trying to figure out who the song could be about, and given that Davidson is her most recent breakup, that seems like a likely choice.

This is the clip of "Imagine" Grande posted to her Instagram story.

Fans have already been told by Grande that it's a breakup song that's not in the same vein as "thank u, next."

A fan tweeted what appears to be a screenshot of a draft of a tweet of Grande's that said, "A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence). but for those of you asking about imagine: i would if 'thank u, next' = acceptance... 'imagine' = denial. hope that makes sense."

The fan's tweet accompanying the screenshot said, "So imagine is like a darker version of 'thank u, next'. possibly explaining about what’s next after a breakup and how to get through it." Grande responded to the fan's tweet providing some more clarity.

"Kind of like... pretending it never ended. denial," she said. "But i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it. you may take away something totally different and specific to your life! love u."

So where "thank u, next" is an empowering bop about independence and learning about yourself while moving on from your ex, "Imagine" seems like it's going to be more about forlorn feelings with a twinge of sadness. That could very well apply to her short-lived engagement to Davidson, or even her relationship with Mac Miller and her feelings about his death. One thing that's for sure is Grande's tweet about the song confirmed it's going to be more universal than anything else.

Sure, the song (and most of her songs) have a deeply personal story behind them (and yes, she might drop the names of her exes in them), but the subject matter itself is intended to be relatable to anyone who's gone through a breakup.

The release date of this new album of hers is still TBD, but "Imagine" will be out just in time for all of us to sob over it this weekend.

Me ~imagining~ I'm already listening to it like: