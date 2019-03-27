22 Punny Opening Lines For Dating Apps That Will Lead From Apps To Drinks

Whether you get you fill from finger foods or swiping sites — apps of all kinds can really come in handy. If you're looking for love on the world wide web, casting your .net can take some direct .com(munication). If plays on words makes your heart (lolli)pop with happiness, you may be a total sucker for these punny opening lines for dating apps. Making the first move IRL or online can seem a little daunting. Dropping in with a silly joke, like a pun or a nerdy-wordy joke, can be a sweet way to break the ice — like a polar bear that ended up in the ocean.

If you just matched with a cutie and you're totally blanking on what to say, starting a convo off with a cute pun can show your potential date your silly side. Your match is probably just as nervous as you are. Taking the reigns and messaging first can take some major pressure of your potential boo to start it all off. It can also make you look super hot and totally fearless.

If you're looking for something to say first, these 22 punny opening lines for dating apps are sure to lead to apps and drinks.

1. Super Hot Giphy On a scale of one to nine, you're like a Ten-der

2. We're A Pair Giphy Are you also a single blue tube sock? Because i think we’re a perfect match.

3. Link In Bio Giphy I can tell from your bio you’re a pretty fine print.

4. Amen. Giphy Do you hear the angels? Because we’re a match made in heaven.

5. King Of Rock And Roll computype17 on YouTube If Elvis was still alive do you think he’d make it "Love Me Tinder?"

6. Netflix & Killin' It Giphy If you come over later we can hinge-watch our favorite show.

7. Swipezone Giphy Do you believe in love at first swipe, or should I unmatch you and make you swipe again?

8. Tutti-Fruity Giphy I don't love dried fruits, but id love to take you for a date.

9. Dairy Air Giphy You have amazing eyes, but I can't stop thinking about your bum(ble).

10. Four Course Meal Giphy Are you a Charcuterie board? Because I like *apps* before my meals.

11. Burn Baby Burn Giphy Is your cellphone flammable, because it must be full of matches.

12. Part Of Your World Giphy Call me Ariel, because we were mermaid for each other.

13. Bottoms Up Giphy I was so hoppy to wheat you I barley had time to think of a pun. Wish you were beer with me.

14. That's Amore Giphy I'd give you a pizza my heart but I got to admit I have crust issues.

15. Gucci Belt Giphy I would belt out your name, but I don't want to waist your time.

16. Tea Time Giphy Are you a spicy chai because you're a hot tea with a body.

17. Just A Taste Giphy Obviously we'd meet on an app, because you're a total snack.

18. Salty And Spicy Giphy Let's meet for margs and taco bout our future.

19. Morning Glory Giphy More like Coffee Meets Baegel.

20. 100 Percent Giphy My phone was about to die but luckily you charge me up.

21. What's the Wi-Fi? Giphy My WiFi is spotty but our connection is strong.