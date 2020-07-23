22 Messages For Coffee-Loving Matches That’ll Win Them Over In An Espresso

Is there any greater equalizer than coffee? It's far more than just a beverage — it's your reason for getting out of bed, your secret weapon for staying awake through those morning meetings, and your BFF as you plow through a late-night study sesh. If you've found a match who loves coffee as much as you do, you'll obvi want to hang on to them. After all, shared interests are so key to compatibility — and two coffee aficionados go together like — well, cream and sugar. That's where these messages for coffee-loving matches come in.

Once you've figured out that you're both java fanatics, you'll likely want to send your crush a message that references this shared appreciation. Not only will this highlight that you have something in common, but it'll also ideally show off your sense of humor. Who knows? Your coffee-themed messages might inspire a convo that allows you both to learn so much about each other. And best of all, once you're ready to take things to a new level with your match, you have a foolproof first date idea (grabbing caffeinated drinks, of course).

Need a little inspiration? Never fear, fam — I've got you. Pour yourself a fresh cup of joe, open up your dating app of choice, and *espresso* yourself with one of these clever messages that are bound to make your match smile.

1. Honestly, where have you bean all my life?

2. FYI, I like you a latte.

3. You mocha me very happy.

4. My motto is — don’t worry, be frappé.

5. I really should be working right now, but I'm procaffeinating.

6. I didn’t choose the mug life, the mug life chose me.

7. Dunkin' or Starbucks? No pressure or anything, but this could be a dealbreaker.

8. If you could only have one coffee or espresso bev for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Shutterstock

9. Important coffee question. Iced or hot?

10. I'm looking for someone who looks at me the way I look at a PSL. HBU?

11. Let's be real, there are two kinds of people in this world: 1) coffee lovers and 2) sad, sad liars.

12. If you were a coffee drink, what would you be and why?

13. You know what my motto is? Just brew it.

14. You are simply mug-nificent.

15. Words cannot espresso how glad I am we matched.

16. Favorite animal: cat-puccino.

17. How I feel without coffee: depresso.

18. I was almost too nervous to message you and then I thought, "I don't give a frappé."

19. Not to brag, but I make a mean batch of cold brew...

20. What are your thoughts on decaf? Practical invention, or just plain pointless?

21. I like my coffee the way I like my matches: hot, intense, and sweet AF.

22. Sometimes I go hours without drinking coffee... when I'm sleeping.