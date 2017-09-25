49 National Coffee Day Quotes For Your Brew-tiful Pictures
Calling all coffee lovers: The best day of the year is coming up – aka, National Coffee Day – so it's time to get hyped. Whether you like it hot, iced, sweetened, black, with sugar and creamer, or with stevia, you obviously have to celebrate. And sometimes, a good celebration calls for a few pictures of your beloved drink of choice. National Coffee Day falls on Friday, Sept. 29, so you have about a week to get your coffee act together and figure out how you're going to commemorate this spectacular affair. It's the one day out of the year where you're completely justified in drinking as much coffee as you want to (JK, that's literally every day). But nonetheless, it's time to get planning. My suggestion? Round up your main girl squad and hit up your favorite café for breakfast, or buy yourself a delicious donut and cup of coffee to start the day off on a sweet note. Of course, you'll need to have some solid National Coffee Day quotes for your Instagram post.
Get ready, coffee lovers, because our day is right around the corner. Break out your best mug, put some money on your Starbucks card, and get your order ready. I don't think Instagram's ready for us. These 49 captions make the best companions for your morning or evening brew.
1. "A day without coffee is like... just kidding. I have no idea." -- Unknown
2. "Life happens. Coffee helps." -- Unknown
3. "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need coffee." -- Unknown
4. "Coffee, because adulting is hard." -- Unknown
5. "Coffee, aka, survival juice." -- Unknown
6. "Stressed, blessed, and coffee obsessed." -- Unknown
7. "I can't espresso how much you bean to me." -- Unknown
8. "I like big cups and I cannot lie." -- Unknown
9. "Coffee -- a hug in a mug." -- Unknown
10. "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee." -- Unknown
11. "A coffee a day keeps the grumpy away." -- Unknown
12. "Drink coffee and do good." -- Unknown
13. "Wanna hear a joke? Decaf." -- Unknown
14. "I love it when the coffee kicks in and I realize what an adorable bad*ss I'm gonna be today." -- Nanea Hoffman
15. "But first, coffee." -- Unknown
16. "Coffee owns me, and I'm fine with that." -- Unknown
17. "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's caffeine." -- Unknown
18. "It's always coffee time." -- Unknown
19. "Put your hair up in a bun, drink some coffee, and handle it." -- Unknown
20. "May your coffee be stronger than any challenges you face today. But if not, remember: DON'T throw your cup at anyone. You need it for refills." -- Nanea Hoffman
21. "Coffee smells like magic and fairytales." -- Unknown
22. "First I drink the coffee. Then I do the things." -- Unknown
23. "Drink coffee and pretend to know what you're doing." -- Unknown
24. "No matter what historians claimed, BC really stood for 'before coffee.'" -- Cherise Sinclair
25. "Coffee is always a good idea." -- Unknown
26. "You're brew-tiful." -- Unknown
27. "Coffee is my love language." -- Unknown
28. "Don't underestimate the power of coffee and a girl with a dream." -- Unknown
29. "Happiness is a cup of coffee and a good book." -- Unknown
30. "My birthstone is a coffee bean." -- Unknown
31. "I'm look for a tall, dark, rich cup of coffee." -- Unknown
32. "I love you a latte." -- Unknown
33. "May your coffee kick in before reality does." -- Unknown
34. "A yawn is a silent scream for coffee." -- Unknown
35. "All things are possible with coffee and mascara." -- Unknown
36. "Life is too short to drink bad coffee." -- Unknown
37. "Coffee, because it's too early for wine." -- Unknown
38. "Coffee -- my hot friend I was telling you about." -- Unknown
39. "My body is just a filter. Coffee goes in, sarcasm comes out." -- Unknown
40. "I'll take a coffee with my sunshine." -- Unknown
41. "Coffee isn't just a drink; it's a cup of sanity." -- Unknown
42. "Coffee, and then the world." -- Unknown
43. "I'm holding a cup of coffee, so yeah, I'm pretty busy." -- Unknown
44. "Sometimes, I think can do anything. Then the coffee stops working." -- Unknown
45. "Follow your heart, but take coffee with you." -- Unknown
46. "You can all come out now, I've had my coffee." -- Unknown
47. "Death before decaf." -- Unknown
48. "My blood type is coffee." -- Unknown
49. "It's coffee o'clock." -- Unknown
