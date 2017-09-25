Calling all coffee lovers: The best day of the year is coming up – aka, National Coffee Day – so it's time to get hyped. Whether you like it hot, iced, sweetened, black, with sugar and creamer, or with stevia, you obviously have to celebrate. And sometimes, a good celebration calls for a few pictures of your beloved drink of choice. National Coffee Day falls on Friday, Sept. 29, so you have about a week to get your coffee act together and figure out how you're going to commemorate this spectacular affair. It's the one day out of the year where you're completely justified in drinking as much coffee as you want to (JK, that's literally every day). But nonetheless, it's time to get planning. My suggestion? Round up your main girl squad and hit up your favorite café for breakfast, or buy yourself a delicious donut and cup of coffee to start the day off on a sweet note. Of course, you'll need to have some solid National Coffee Day quotes for your Instagram post.

Get ready, coffee lovers, because our day is right around the corner. Break out your best mug, put some money on your Starbucks card, and get your order ready. I don't think Instagram's ready for us. These 49 captions make the best companions for your morning or evening brew.

1. "A day without coffee is like... just kidding. I have no idea." -- Unknown

2. "Life happens. Coffee helps." -- Unknown

3. "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need coffee." -- Unknown

4. "Coffee, because adulting is hard." -- Unknown

5. "Coffee, aka, survival juice." -- Unknown

6. "Stressed, blessed, and coffee obsessed." -- Unknown

7. "I can't espresso how much you bean to me." -- Unknown

8. "I like big cups and I cannot lie." -- Unknown

Quincy Alivio

9. "Coffee -- a hug in a mug." -- Unknown

10. "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee." -- Unknown

11. "A coffee a day keeps the grumpy away." -- Unknown

12. "Drink coffee and do good." -- Unknown

13. "Wanna hear a joke? Decaf." -- Unknown

14. "I love it when the coffee kicks in and I realize what an adorable bad*ss I'm gonna be today." -- Nanea Hoffman

15. "But first, coffee." -- Unknown

16. "Coffee owns me, and I'm fine with that." -- Unknown

17. "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's caffeine." -- Unknown

18. "It's always coffee time." -- Unknown

19. "Put your hair up in a bun, drink some coffee, and handle it." -- Unknown

20. "May your coffee be stronger than any challenges you face today. But if not, remember: DON'T throw your cup at anyone. You need it for refills." -- Nanea Hoffman

21. "Coffee smells like magic and fairytales." -- Unknown

22. "First I drink the coffee. Then I do the things." -- Unknown

23. "Drink coffee and pretend to know what you're doing." -- Unknown

24. "No matter what historians claimed, BC really stood for 'before coffee.'" -- Cherise Sinclair

25. "Coffee is always a good idea." -- Unknown

26. "You're brew-tiful." -- Unknown

27. "Coffee is my love language." -- Unknown

28. "Don't underestimate the power of coffee and a girl with a dream." -- Unknown

29. "Happiness is a cup of coffee and a good book." -- Unknown

30. "My birthstone is a coffee bean." -- Unknown

31. "I'm look for a tall, dark, rich cup of coffee." -- Unknown

32. "I love you a latte." -- Unknown

33. "May your coffee kick in before reality does." -- Unknown

34. "A yawn is a silent scream for coffee." -- Unknown

35. "All things are possible with coffee and mascara." -- Unknown

36. "Life is too short to drink bad coffee." -- Unknown

37. "Coffee, because it's too early for wine." -- Unknown

38. "Coffee -- my hot friend I was telling you about." -- Unknown

39. "My body is just a filter. Coffee goes in, sarcasm comes out." -- Unknown

40. "I'll take a coffee with my sunshine." -- Unknown

41. "Coffee isn't just a drink; it's a cup of sanity." -- Unknown

42. "Coffee, and then the world." -- Unknown

43. "I'm holding a cup of coffee, so yeah, I'm pretty busy." -- Unknown

Nathan Dumlao

44. "Sometimes, I think can do anything. Then the coffee stops working." -- Unknown

45. "Follow your heart, but take coffee with you." -- Unknown

46. "You can all come out now, I've had my coffee." -- Unknown

47. "Death before decaf." -- Unknown

48. "My blood type is coffee." -- Unknown

49. "It's coffee o'clock." -- Unknown