*Cue the classical music.* It's nutcracker season, people! Soon enough, snowflakes will be touching the ground and the tip of your nose. You're going to be bundled up in blanket scarves, and putting on mittens before walking outside to grab a cup of hot chocolate. The world will smell like marshmallows, and your favorite radio stations will begin to play holiday songs. It's a sweet time to be out and about, but requires some Instagram captions for nutcracker pics, because your decor has been ready to go and dashing through the snow.

You may have fallen in love with those little nutcrackers around your house when you were a kid. Your mom put them out in the kitchen, and at first you thought they were intimidating. Just like the Grinch, those wooden soldiers looked like they were about to steal the Christmas spirit from your home and send it elsewhere. You thought to yourself, "No way," and then continued to sing about gingerbread cookies and gold tinsel on the tree. (Buddy the Elf would be so proud.)

Now, you've come to love those sweet additions to your decor. Every year, you put them up in your own space and give them a home for a few months amongst your trees, snowmen, and sparkly lights. You've found clever ones that look like elves or characters from movies. Maybe you even have a life-size one that makes an appearance at your annual holiday party. (That nutcracker is a crowd favorite, and notably the guest of honor, too.)

The only thing missing from your routine, as of right now, is a post on social media showing that you're ready for the holidays. Snag one of these 22 captions for nutcrackers and post a picture of that decor. All set? OK, let's go dashing through the snow.

1. "Son of a nutcracker!" — Buddy the Elf, Elf

2. "Nuts about you."

3. "This is my holiday decor in a nutshell."

4. "Going nutcrackers for the holidays."

5. "'Tis the season for nutcrackers and cookies."

6. "Deck the halls with nutcrackers."

7. "All I want for Christmas is some more nutcrackers."

8. "Coffee, Christmas music, and lots of nutcrackers."

9. "Putting up my nutcrackers is always snow much fun."

10. "Believe in the magic of the holidays and a nutcracker's tale."

11. "This nutcracker is probably up to snow good."

12. "Sleigh, nutcracker, sleigh."

13. "But first, let me take an elfie."

14. "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams

15. "Keep calm and jingle on."

16. "Merry everything and a happy always."

17. "Candy cane wishes and nutcracker kisses."

18. "It's a hot chocolate and nutcrackers kind of day."

19. "Nothing but pies and walnuts for you."

20. "The holidays are all about nutcrackers and cozying up by the fire."

21. "Never underestimate my ability to buy another nutcracker."

22. "Have yourself a very nutcracker holiday."

The excitement for the holidays is real — am I right? I mean, you haven't even experienced the month of December yet. But, you're ready to go for when winter does decide to come around.

You're oddly prepared to deal with the lines at the mall, and scoped out the wrapping paper you want to buy for your presents. Gift exchanges have been arranged, and parties have been marked in your calendar for a while now. So, what is everyone honestly waiting for?

Maybe they haven't picked up their very own nutcracker. That's a possibility! In that case, it's very understandable that they're not in the holiday spirit right now. Your post and a couple plays of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" will surely do the trick.