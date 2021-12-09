One of the best parts about the holidays is getting to spend time with people you love. If you can’t see your fam or friends in person, a great way to connect with them is through a virtual holiday party experience or event for 2021. Luckily, there are tons of fun and festive activities to choose from.

Whether you’re planning an end-of-year celebration with your coworkers or your extended family, you may find that you still want to snuggle up on your couch and call into a Zoom meeting this year. Or if you can’t make it back home, a virtual holiday experience is the perfect way to gather everyone around the ol’ laptop screen to hang out. In all seriousness, virtual experiences can help you and your loved ones or your coworkers bond over your love of history or trivia, or at the very least, have a few good laughs while you’re crafting some cocktails. Plus, with tons of Airbnb virtual experiences and other online classes or events that are available, you’ll love learning something new from the comfort of your couch.

So which will you choose? Will you and your crew go for something intellectual, like a virtual history tour or a festive game challenge? Or are you into cookies and crafting? With so many options, it can be tough to choose. Here are some well-reviewed virtual holiday experiences to help you narrow down your activities.

01 Have A Drink & Get A Tarot Reading Airbnb You don’t want to sleep on Airbnb virtual experiences for the holidays. In this 1-hour drinks and tarot workshop hosted by Airbnb, you and your crew get to make a mystical drink and have your cards read by a certified tarot reader. Once you log onto Zoom, your host, Claudine, will teach you how to make the Voyager Sun cocktail, which is a delicious citrus-cranberry drink. While you sip your creation, Claudine will read tarot cards for everyone in your group, so you can sip the Sun and see your future.

02 Listen To A Podcast Extravaganza If you and your BFFs are into podcasts, you won’t want to miss this podcast extravaganza hosted by Moment House. This pre-taped show includes video segments from some of the most popular podcasts, including My Brother My Brother and Me, Sawbones, Schmanners, Still Buffering, and more. Plus, there will be appearances from special guests like B. Dave Walters and Hank Green. Tickets are only $5, so gather up your closest friends and family and listen in together.

03 Play Festive Trivia With Your Friends Marko Geber/DigitalVision/Getty Images With over 2,000 rave reviews, it’s easy to see why this virtual festive trivia event is so popular for holiday get-togethers. Guests get the opportunity to learn all about Spain while playing fun holiday games at the same time. You get to do a holiday-themed virtual scavenger hunt and a true/false trivia challenge, all while learning tons of interesting, unforgettable facts while you play.

04 Take A Cocktail Crafting Class One great virtual holiday party experience idea is to learn to make a series of wintery cocktails in this Uncommon Goods virtual cocktail crafting workshop. There are three classes in the series, and in each one you’ll learn how to create two fancy cocktails from a master mixologist. You even get a set of high-quality simple syrups delivered to your door for the price of admission.

05 Virtually Meet Santa Claus AirBnB Whether you have kids in your family or not, this virtual meet-up with Santa Claus is fun for all ages. You and your fam get 30 minutes with the big guy, who is currently located in a cozy cottage in Finland. Santa will tell you all about his history (he does have over 400 years of experience delivering presents around the world) and you can ask him questions, like how does he get all over the world in one night?

06 Watch A Christmas Rock Show You can virtually attend this Christmas-themed rock show from anywhere in the world. Just make sure to register before the live event on Dec. 12, then pop online and enjoy the show. In this experience hosted by Eventbrite, Santa bumps his head and forgets who he is, so it’s up to the rock star main characters to help him find his way again through music.

07 Make A Cute Christmas Terrarium Confetti Gather up your crew and your crafting supplies to create this adorable Christmas terrarium via virtual workshop. Once you sign up, you get everything you need delivered right to your doorstep before the class. All you have to do is log in and set up your supplies. Chat with the instructor and have a lot of laughs while you fill your terrarium with tiny plants and miniature forest creatures.