The tree is lit, the presents are wrapped, and the only thing left to do is share the holiday magic with the people you love most. Now that Instagram has included the “Add Yours” sticker in their Nov. 1 update, spreading the Christmas spirit with your feed is easier than ever. These fun and festive holiday “Add Yours” ideas will help you get started.
ICYMI, Instagram first rolled out the “Add Yours” sticker to users in Japan and Indonesia back in October 2021. After a trial period, the rest of the world got the fun new feature in early November, and interacting with your feed hasn’t been the same since. To use the “Add Yours” Instagram feature, just go through the steps you normally would to create a Story. Then, tap the sticker button (it looks like a little square smiley face in the top right corner, and select the “Add Yours” sticker. You can make any prompt or question you want, and your followers can add theirs to the chain, too.
Honestly, it’s a great way to connect with your followers and see how they respond to the prompts, especially when it comes to something light and fun, like sharing your Christmas trees, favorite holiday songs, and more. Check out these holiday “Add Yours” ideas for Instagram to start spreading good vibes to everyone on your feed.