Throughout the holiday season, there's always something fun to do, from going ice skating and grabbing hot chocolate at a cute dessert shop, to cozying up on the couch for a holiday movie marathon. My favorite part about the holidays is having the time off, and flying home to spend it with my family. The minute I'm home, my sister and I are watching Elf on TV while wrapping presents and laughing about memories of past Christmases. It's a jolly season all around, so for everything fun you have planned, you'll need some funny holiday captions for Instagram.

The holidays are all about good vibes only and giving thanks for the people in your life. That's why you plan on spending every free second you can getting into the spirit with hot cocoa or checking out holiday markets. You and your squad might even have plans for a white elephant gift exchange this year, and you know there's going to be that one gift that's a total gag. Sometimes, it's actually the gag gift that becomes the most sought after in the pile. It will definitely become an inside joke for your crew to laugh at for years to come.

With your hilarious gifts in hand, don't forget to pose for a #squadgoals pic to post on the 'Gram. And my gift to you is this list of 22 captions that will make you want to "ho ho ho" with laughter, just like Santa.

1. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas... but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red."

2. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

3. "Dear Santa, please refer to my Pinterest boards."

4. "Christmas is the season when you buy this year’s gifts with next year’s money."

5. "What happens under the mistletoe stays under the mistletoe."

6. "My favorite winter activity is going back inside and putting my PJs on."

7. "Pie makes everybody happy." — Laurie Halse Anderson

8. "Dear Santa, I've been good all year. Most of the time. Once in awhile. Never mind, I'll buy my own stuff."

9. "I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage." — Erma Bombeck

10. "Don't like my Christmas puns? That's Rude-olph."

11. "I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph." — Shirley Temple

12. "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup." — Elf

13. "Keep your friends close, your enemies closer, and receipts for all major purchases." — Bridger Winegar

14. "Nothing’s as mean as giving a little child something useful for Christmas." — Kin Hubbard

15. "When you stop believing in Santa, you get underwear."

16. "Son of a nutcracker!" — Elf

17. "Merry Christ-moose."

18. "Dachshund through the snow."

19. "Happy holla days."

20. "Oh gingersnap."

21. "Have a merry elf-ing Christmas."

22. "Lighten up, it's Christmas." — The Geezinslaw Brothers