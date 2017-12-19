21 New Year’s Eve Dresses From Forever 21 That Will Drop The Mic & The Ball

If there is ever a time of year to go all out with party attire, it's New Year's Eve. This festive occasion doesn't need to put a hole in your wallet, though, which is why I've rounded up some of the best Forever 21 New Year's Eve dresses.

Come Dec. 1, my thoughts are on a single track. First, what am I going to do for New Year's, and second, what am I going to wear? Sub-thoughts include, how much money do I want to spend? Dec. 31 is one of the few nights a year when people like me, usually non-sequin wearers, can join in on the glittery fun without fear of being overdressed or out of place. Even if you think you'd never be caught dead in anything sparkly, I urge you to try it out this year. Go ahead and make a late 2017 New Year's resolution to wear sequins on New Year's Eve. You can do it, I believe in you.

Now that we've you settled you'll shine brighter than the Time's Square Ball, why not use the evening as an excuse to buy a new dress? New Year's Eve parties can range from an all-out gala to a chill night in with friends, but no matter what's on your calendar this year, Forever 21 has you covered.

Velvet Faux Gem & Rhinestone Dress

($30; forever21.com)

The silver collar on this little black sequin dress means one less accessory you need to worry about, because voila, it's a built-in necklace!

Metallic Sequin Romper

($23; forever21.com)

I found out the hard way one year that alcohol, rompers, and tights make going to the bathroom an arduous task, but anything for fashion, right?

Plus Size Mesh Combo Dress

($20; forever21.com)

The blue iridescent tint on this dress is everything.

Sequin Mini Dress

($45; forever21.com)

This silver mini dress has some seriously groovy '70s vibes.

Metallic Bodycon Dress

($20; forever21.com)

The shoulders on this dress are EVERYTHING. Do NOT cover them up. Even with an amazing coat.

Plus Size Sequin Fringe Dress

($35; forever21.com)

What's better than a sequined dress? A sequined dress with fringe! These sleeves are perfect for shimmying the night away.

Metallic Halter Dress

($13; forever21.com)

Going somewhere a little more upscale this year? This understated gown has the perfect hint of shine.

Plus Size Metallic T-Shirt Dress

($28; forever21.com)

Having a Netflix and chill night with your friends this year? You can still be festive! This comfy t-shirt dress will be on par with your sweats.

Plunging Metallic Mini Dress

($28; forever21.com)

Talk about a golden goddess. This dress oozes sex appeal, maybe it's time for your crush to see you in it?

Sheer Metallic Sequin Mesh Dress

($38; forever21.com)

This geometric dress mixes up the sequin game a bit.

Plus Size Sequin Maxi Dress

($48; forever21.com)

Another sleek option for a formal event. An all-over sequin floor length gown might cost you a few more bucks, but this one is easy on your bank account.

Tiered Sequin Cami Top in Silver

($48; forever21.com)

This dress was made for dancing. You'll shine brighter than the disco ball I hope you're dancing under.

Multicolor Sequin Dress

($28; forever21.com)

Sequins don't have to be just gold and silver, this red number is fiery hot.

Plus Size Velvet Sequin Dress

($45; forever21.com)

A fit and flare dress like this one is good if you have to mingle with actual adults (parents, older coworkers, etc.).

Metallic Stripe Velvet Dress

($48; forever21.com)

Velvet is still big, it also keeps you nice and warm in the winter, especially with long sleeves.

Sequin Halter Dress

($30; forever21.com)

Winter white FTW.

Plus Size Velvet Glitter Polka Dot Bodycon Mini Dress

($45; forever21.com)

I. Love. Polka. Dots. (See what I did there with the periods?)

Velvet Shadow Metallic Stripe Dress

($18; forever21.com)

This slinky LBD is a classic NYE option, I bet you'll be able to get use out of it a couple of times during the rest of the year, too.

Metallic Micro-Pleated Dress

($23; forever21.com)

Pro tip: Watch out for those sleeves when you hit the food and drink table.

Stripe-Trim Metallic Bodycon Dress

($35; forever21.com)

Sporty Spice in the house.

Glitter Tulle Strapless Dress

($25; forever21.com)

Talk about a party dress — this A-Line tulle dress will make you feel like a princess.

In case you didn't notice, all of these dresses are under $50, so good luck choosing just one.