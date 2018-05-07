21 Mother's Day Quotes For Instagram That Show Just How Much You Care

It's that time of year again to find the sweetest pic for your Mother's Day post on the 'Gram. I love any excuse to brag about how awesome my mom is, so you know I'm going all-out on this very special day. Finding the perfect words for your caption can be a such a struggle, because Mom deserves the best. Make it easier on yourself with some Mother's Day quotes for Instagram that'll showcase exactly how much you appreciate all Mom has done for you.

Of course, you should tell your mom how much you care every single day of the year, but Mother's Day is one day we do it up expressing our love for our day one on the 'Gram. It's hard enough saying everything you need to say when you tell your mom "thanks" for being the best, so don't even get me started on coming up with a simple caption to go with your throwback pic or cute selfie together.

Here are 21 Mother's Day quotes to choose from. They perfectly express how you feel, so you can post without hesitation, and get right back to hanging out with the coolest woman in the world: your mom.

1. "A mother is like a flower, each one beautiful and unique." — Unknown

2. "Mother, you are my voice of reason, storyteller, advice giver, hand holder, partner-in-crime, shoulder, shopping buddy, supporter, broken heart healer, teacher, chef, right-hand, psychologist, nerve calmer, angel, sunshine, heart and soul, problem solver, comedian, doctor, peace keeper, cheerleader, twin, confidant, and my best friend." — Unknown

3. "Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother." — Unknown

4. "Of all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you." — Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, "Cecilia and the Satellite"

5. "Mothers are like buttons, they hold everything together." — Unknown

6. "All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abraham Lincoln

7. "Everything I am, you helped me to be." — Unknown

8. "The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother." — St. Therese of Lisieux

9. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Mermillod

10. "A mother understands what a child does not say." — Jewish Proverb

11. "To the world you are a mother, but to your family you are the world." — Unknown

12. "OMG, my mother was right about everything." — Unknown

13. "God could not be everywhere, and therefore, he made mothers." — Rudyard Kipling

14. "Out of all the moms in the world, I'm so glad you are mine." — Unknown

15. "A Mother — when you’re a child, she walks before you to set an example. When you’re a teenager, she walks behind you to be there should you need her. When you’re an adult, she walks beside you, so that as two friends you can enjoy life together." — Unknown

16. "There is no role in life more essential and more eternal than that of motherhood." — Elder M. Russell Ballard

17. "Of all the gifts life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all." — Unknown

18. "Successful mothers are not the ones who have never struggled. They are the ones who never give up, despite the struggles." — Sharon Jaynes

19. "What is a mom, but the sunshine of our days and stars of our nights." — Robert Breault

20. "I'm so lucky to have you as my mother. I'm sure no one else would have put up with me this long." — Unknown

21. "I got it from my mama." — Will.i.am