28 Clever Mother's Day Captions To Celebrate The Most Special Lady In Your Life

First things first: Moms are superheroes in disguise. They can do anything and everything, and never complain while doing so. Of course, it makes sense that we take a very special day out of every year to celebrate them and only them (though we should definitely be celebrating them every other day, too). You might be brunching or lunching or just hanging out with your mom in some way this Mother's Day, which means plenty of pictures will be taken. You'll need some clever Mother's Day captions to help commemorate this special day celebrating the best woman in your life.

If you have a great relationship with your mom, she literally means everything to you. She shows you she cares in little ways, like leaving a sweet Post-it on your fridge that says "I love you" when she comes over to visit, or in huge ones, like helping you finance your first car. She's a total boss when it comes to parenting, and even though you might not see her as much as you used to, her voice of reason is always in the back of your head when you need it.

Take this Sunday to completely focus on celebrating the amazing woman that is your mother. Take plenty of pictures — you know she wants to do that, anyway — and love on her lots. She deserves it.

1. "Hey mom — mimosas are on me today."

2. "I've got the best brunch date ever."

3. "Mothers are like buttons, they hold everything together."

4. "Brunching with the best."

5. "Love you a (Mother's Day) brunch."

6. "OMG, my mom was right about everything."

7. "Hakuna mimosa. It means it's brunch time."

8. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Mermillod

9. "I doughnut know what I'd do without you."

10. "On Mother's Day, we brunch."

11. "Not always eye to eye. But always heart to heart."

12. "Home is wherever mom is."

13. "You're the mom everyone wishes they had."

14. "She's not like a *regular* mom, she's a *cool* mom." — a take on Amy Poehler's iconic quote from Mean Girls

15. "First my mom, forever my friend."

16. "It's beginning to look a lot like brunch time."

17. "Mom, well done! I'm awesome."

18. "She's the kind of person I want to be."

19. "Sometimes, she puts orange juice in her champagne. Today is not one of those days. But who cares? It's Mother's Day."

20. "Cheers to my mom, who did a grape job raisin me." (This one works especially well if you're holding glasses of wine.)

21. "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power." — Maya Angelou

22. "I love that we don't need to say out loud that I'm your favorite child."

23. "Who needs a superhero when I have my mom?"

24. "Dear mom, I get it now. You can say 'I told you so.' if you want."

25. "Gouda times with the best mom around."

26. "Mom: a title just above queen."

27. "You say tomato, we say Bloody Mary. You say orange juice, we say mimosa. You say peach, we say bellini. You see how this goes?"

28. "I got it from my mama." — will.i.am, "I Got It From My Mama"