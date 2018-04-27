If you're close with your mom, whether for a long or a short time, you know that Mother's Day is a big deal. It's not a big deal to her, of course (or, at least, she might not ever tell you it is), but it's a big deal to you. You want everything to be perfect, a reflection of how much you love her: from the flowers, to her present, right down to the hashtags for Mother's Day pictures that you use.

My mom is a crucial part of my life. I call her after job interviews, after dates, after the test I might have failed in that class I suck at. She listens to me rant about silly things that happen in my day and talks Grey's Anatomy with me till we're both out of things to say. She tells me when I'm being stubborn and reality-checks me when she knows I'm holding myself back. She loves me, she laughs with me, and she always, always cares for me. But it wasn't always so easy — in fact, I, like many of us, was one of those awful teenagers that wouldn't even make eye contact with her mom for a few years (I'm so sorry, Mom!). Luckily, that's not our relationship anymore, and she only holds it against me every now and then.

That's why it's so important to me to get all the little details just right — even on something like the hashtag. I mean, this is my mom. I can't use just any hashtag. It's got to be creative, funny, and personal to the relationship. Unfortunately, hashtags aren't so much fun to come up with. No worries, though, because these 40 hashtags accomplish just about all you could want for your Mother's Day pictures.

1. "#Mymomisthebestmom" — Unknown

2. "#MomsDay" — Unknown

3. "#Mymomiscooler" — Unknown

4. "#Shesthecoolmom" — Unknown

5. "#DidsomeonesayMom?" — Unknown

6. "#Immomsfavorite" — Unknown

7. "#Bestmomever" — Unknown

8. "#Shesmymomager" — Unknown

9. "#HappyMothersDay" — Unknown

10. "#MomIloveyou" — Unknown

11. "#MothersDayeveryday." — Unknown

12. "#Momsthebomb" — Unknown

13. "#Bestmomaward" — Unknown

14. "#Momsdaywinner" — Unknown

15. "#Momsholdeverythingtogether." — Unknown

16. "#IonlylovemybedandmymommaImsorry" — Drake

17. "#QueenMom" — Unknown

18. "#EverythingIamyouhelpedmetobe" — Unknown

19. "#Momisatitlejustabovequeen" — Unknown

20. "#YouwererightMom" —Unknown

21. "#Momsarealwaysright" — Unknown

22. "#Worldsbestmom" — Unknown

23. "#Thanksforgivingmelife" — Unknown

24. "#Amomsloveislikeananchor" — Unknown

25. "#AllthatIamIowetoyou" — Unknown

26. "#Alwaysmymomforevermyfriend" — Unknown

27. "#Imgladyoukeptlovingmeasateenager" — Unknown

28. "#Igetitfrommymama" — will. i. am.

29. "#Mommommommommom!" — Unknown

30. "#Momyoudidagrapejobraisinme" — Unknown

31. "#GreatjobMomIturnedoutawesome" — Unknown

32. "#Shedidmylaundryforfree" — Unknown

33. "#Lifedoesn'tcomewithamanualitcomeswithamother" — Unknown

34. "#Aintnohoodlikemotherhood" — Unknown

35. "#Momturnedupsidedownspellswow" — Unknown

36. "#Momsaresuperheroes" — Unknown

37. "#OMGmymotherwasrightabouteverything" — Unknown

38. "#Momsrule" — Unknown

40. "#ThebestmotherIknow" — Unknown