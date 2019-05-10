24 Texts To Send Your Mom On Mother's Day That Are Perfect If You're Long-Distance

With Mother's Day right around the corner, you want to get everything ready to shower your mom with all the love. She is your BFF, after all, and deserves the entire world. If you live long-distance, you just have to think outside the box when it comes to Mother's Day surprises. Instead of brunch, you might send her a pretty box of cupcakes or a bouquet of her favorite flowers. Normally you would give her a card you picked out from the store in person, but this year, you'll want texts to send your mom on Mother's Day.

Just because you can't physically be there, doesn't mean you can't still make her day extra special. You also never know with delivery windows if your gift will arrive on time. A text in the morning — followed up with a FaceTime or phone call — is the perfect way to guarantee your mom will feel all the love on Sunday.

Your mom will love whatever you send her, in addition to any of these 24 cute texts. Some of them are funny enough to make her smile, while others are just as sweet as chocolate-covered strawberries. Just like picking out the best card to send, find the right text, copy, and send to her along with a cute photo. She'll love it.

1. "Thanks a bunch for being the greatest mom in the world. I'm so happy to be y'orchid. [insert all the flower emojis]"

2. "Hey mom, you did a grape job raisin me."

3. "Mom, I love you loads. Speaking of loads, next time I'm home, can you do my laundry like the good old days?"

4. "I doughnut know what I would do without you, mom. [insert doughnut emoji]"

5. "You've been a mom-umental mom. Happy Mother's Day!"

6. "Happy Mother's Day to a mom who's not just a regular mom, you're a cool mom."

7. "Mom, thank you for your awesome genes and jeans."

8. "Thank you mom for teaching me everything I need to know, especially how to use the big girl potty. That has proven to be very useful."

9. "Since the beginning, you've always been there for me. I wish I could be there with you today, but just know that you are always in my heart. I love you, mom."

10. "I'm sending you a hug. It's a virtual one. Let me know when you get it."

11. "Mom, treat yourself today, because you are a queen."

12. "Close together or far apart, you're forever in my heart."

13. "Distance means so little when you mean so much to me, mom."

14. "Mom, you've always been a star to me. I may not always see you, but I know you're always there. [insert star emojis]"

15. "The love between us knows no distance. Wish I could be with you today."

16. "Just know that home will always be where you are, mom."

16. "Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there."

17. "Happy Mother's Day from the luckiest kid in the world."

18. "To my mom, best friend, and role model. I love you!"

19. "Thank you for being the glue that holds this family together."

20. "I know a lot of people will be saying it today, but you are actually the greatest mom in the world."

21. "Out of all the moms in the world, I'm the luckiest because you're mine."

22. "They say your mother is your first friend, but thank you for being my forever friend as well."

23. "You'll always be the Lorelai to my Rory. Let's watch 'Gilmore Girls' next time I'm home."

24. "Who needs the 'Avengers' when I've always had you as my super mom."