It might still feel like patio season, but for many people, the transition from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 marks the unofficial changing of seasons. While Labor Day is still about a week away, fall stans took to Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to share they are more than ready to ring in sweater weather with PSLs, pumpkins, and spooky decorations in hand. Whether you're still clinging on to the last days of summer or are already turning down the A.C. and busting out the cozy blankets, these "Me On Sept. 1" 2020 memes will remind you fall is right around the corner.

On Tuesday, autumn devotees took center stage to celebrate the unofficial passage of summer and full implementation of all things fall that happened over the course of just a few hours. Autumn stans who've been eagerly waiting all summer long to order their first Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew — and Halloween fans looking for a socially appropriate time to announce they're putting up their spooky season decorations while watching Hocus Pocus — all congregated on Twitter to celebrate the end of August.

Well, they really came to celebrate the beginning of September, and the resulting memes are hilarious. The hashtag #September1st even started trending as legions of autumn lovers headed to the social media platform to symbolically swap out their sunscreen and hard seltzer for steaming PSLs and cozy sweaters.

While fall fans are more than ready to make the transition, keep in mind that fall doesn't actually start for a few weeks, on Tuesday, Sept. 22. For those who've begun decking out their homes in Halloween decor for the spookiest night of the year, the wait is even longer. However, in a world where it feels like holidays just keep coming (with no breather in between), some Twitter users were quick to joke that some people were probably skipping over fall entirely.

Depending on where you live, it may or may not feel like summer is coming to an end in a few weeks. However, considering all the seasonal food, drinks, and decor that are currently available at stores from Starbucks to Target, it's so easy to start your autumn countdown as early as you want by turning up the air conditioning, bundling up in a sweater with a festive drink in hand, and turning on your favorite scary movie until then. And if you need a little motivation, fall stans on Twitter are here to help.