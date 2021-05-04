There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and Tinder convos going stale. If you've ever used dating apps, then you know how hard it is to chat with several different matches at once (and you know how many of those conversations eventually fizzle out). And while it's impossible to have effortless banter with everyone you encounter, it is possible to resurrect a convo that has slipped through the cracks. If you're not sure what sort of lines to use when your Tinder conversation goes stale, then these suggestions may help you get the ball rolling again.

Maybe you talked about going on a date but never did. Maybe the word "date" was never even mentioned, but you two had what felt like a really great rapport before the conversation fell flat. No matter how much time has passed since you last spoke, there are ways to revive a convo that ended too soon, whether you're looking to play it cool or want to get right to the point. From casual inquiries to playful hints, here are just a few clever lines to use on your Tinder match if you're looking to get back on their radar.

1. So how did that presentation you gave for class end up going?

2. I watched that episode of Schitt's Creek we were talking about earlier and thought of you. How are you doing?

3. I finally read that book you recommended and we need to discuss.

4. The weirdest thing happened to me yesterday, and I think you'll appreciate this story.

5. Serious question: Do you think I could pull off a leather jacket?

6. I'm *finally* about to start watching Shadow and Bone. Anything I should know before I begin this journey?

7. So I accidentally just spent a whole Zoom meeting unmuted and everyone heard me talking to my dog. Is your day going better than mine?

8. [Sent after messaging them a random emoji] Oops, def didn't mean to send you that. But while I'm here — how's it going, stranger?

9. [Sent along with a link to a TikTok] I couldn't NOT send this TikTok to you.

10. [Sent along with a cute selfie] In case you forgot what my face looks like, here it is. In case you forgot what we were last talking about, look at the convo above. Shall we pick up where we left off?

11. So what kind of mischief do you have planned this weekend?

12. The weather looks beautiful this weekend. What would you think about taking advantage of it with me?

13. Previously on Tinder, [your name] and [their name] were discussing the possibility of getting drinks together. On this week's episode, will it actually happen? Stay tuned to find out.

14. I realize it's been a month since we last chatted, but I feel like you're one of the good ones and we should keep talking. So what have you been up to lately?

15. Long time no talk! It feels like a shame to let this good convo die, so let's catch up.

16. I've been wanting to say hi for a while now and I've decided to finally just do it. Hi.

17. I know we talked about going on a date, but I think it's time we finally do it. You pick a time and I'll pick a place.

18. Hey, I think you forgot to ask me out. Just wanted to graciously give you the opportunity to do so now.

19. This is so us. You waiting for me to come to you. Fine, you win. Wanna go out some time?

20. Clearly I'm terrible at keeping conversations going, so how about we continue this chat in person?

21. In case you never got a chance to ask for this: [your phone number].

Remember: It's never too late to shoot your shot (again!).