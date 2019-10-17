After having been in a relationship for over three years, I've admittedly been out of the dating game for a while now. But one of the things I do remember was how difficult it was to come up with smooth pickup lines for dating app matches that would actually get replies. Luckily, I was on the apps for long enough that I managed to master the art. And now I feel as though it's my duty to you, dear reader, to share some of my best pieces of wisdom.

The thing with crafting the absolute perfect pickup line is that you have to go into it knowing what you're looking for. Some pickup lines work extremely well if you're trying to just hook up with someone. Others are great if you're trying to just start a conversation and get to know the person a little better. Then, finally, there are the ones that could lead you towards something a little more substantial. No matter what you're looking for, I have got you totally and completely covered, my friend. I've divided this piece into three categories, based on what you're hoping to gain from your initial pickup line. Then, I have five fantastic pickup lines for you to choose from with each goal in mind. Charge your phone before you read these because it's about to start blowing up.

If you're looking to get to know them better... OK, let's say you're attracted to this person but you're not getting a whole lot of intel on who they are based on the two grainy group pics from college and the empty bio that comprise their entire profile. You'd like to get a better sense of who this person is before you commit to spending (at least!) an hour of your life hanging out with them IRL, so I'd suggest you initiate a conversation with one of the following questions to give you some more intel on their personality: "F**k, Kill, Marry: Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hilary Clinton." F*ck, kill, marry games are a great, light-hearted way to get to know someone a little better. You can swap out the options for any three people or even items you like, but try to choose options that will tell you more about the person in some way — whether it be their political leanings or their favorite foods.

This question can be a huge character tell and, honestly, a great way to weed out people who may not be a great match for you right off the bat. If you're a super social person, you're probably not going to do well in a relationship with someone who wants to spend the weekend in their apartment binging shows alone. Might as well get it all out there from the start.

"If you could quit your job and do anything with your life, what would your next move be?" This is a great way to tap into someone's dreams to see if they at all align with yours. Your dreams, of course, don't have to be the same but it's a great way to see what the person is truly passionate about.

"What would you do if you won the lotto?" This question helps you get to know the person on so many levels. First, you get to see how they handle money (are they savers or spenders?). Second, you get to see what they choose to spend their money on, which can offer you some pretty great insight on what their values are.

"Favorite Netflix show to binge. GO." I mean, let's face it. If you wind up dating this person, a lot of what the two of you will be doing together is lounging on the couch watching shows. So why not make sure you're into the same stuff right off the bat?

If you're looking for a quick hookup…

If you’re looking for a quick hookup… Let's say you want some no-strings-attached fun. You're not looking for anything serious, you just want to get laid. Or, at the very least, get a solid make-out sesh in. Your best mode of operation here is to be as up front as possible with one of these straight-forward messages: "You're hot." This is not the sort of message you send someone when you're trying to build a lasting, meaningful relationship. It's saying you're only interested in one thing about them and it largely has to do with appearances. But it's also making your intention clear while also flattering them. Win, win.

"You DTF?" If you actually are DTF, why not make it blatantly clear from the start? This option may not be for everyone, but if you're a direct person who wants their hookups delivered almost as quickly as their Seamless orders, this message could do the trick. Quickly find out if the person you're talking to is looking for the same thing as you by reading their "yes" or "no" response.

"You wanna come over and not watch a movie?" If you don't want to be super overt, this could be your best bet. It's funny but it also makes it clear that you're not just trying to, like, go on a date.

"I'd love to kiss your lips." I like to think of this as the PG version of the "you DTF" message. First of all, you're just suggesting a kiss (as opposed to a full-on boink sesh). Second, you're just throwing it out there as a possibility of things you'd love to do, rather than putting it out there as a yes or no question for them to respond to. This might be a less intimidating way to put yourself out there and get a feel for how the other person's feeling.

"Hey sexy." Again, much like the "you're hot," this one implies your expectations by highlighting your physical attraction to the other person. It may lead to more of a conversation than the other options, but the conversation will definitely have some steamier undertones.