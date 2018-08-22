Meeting someone new can be difficult, especially if you want to make it clear that you're interested. It can be tricky to walk the line between being tactful and being obvious. It's scary out there, y'all — I get it. But if you want to make the first move and put yourself out there, then these clever pickup lines that aren't cheesy might be just what you need.

Disclaimer: There's no guarantee that these will land you the great love of your life. I'm just saying, they could help break the ice. You never know when you're going to need a good pick-up line! Whether you meet someone on a dating app, at a bar, or through mutual friends, it's always helpful to have a little something something in your back pocket. You may want to communicate that you're interested in a fun and flirty way, but "Hey, let's Netflix and chill," isn't always 100 percent effective. Or hey, maybe it is. Different strokes for different folks!

The point is, most people will probably appreciate the effort that comes with a clever (and not creepy!) pick-up line that lets them know you're interested. See below for a few subtle (or not so subtle) lines to try!

1 "How *you* doin'?" Giphy Hear me out on this one. If they're a Friends fan, then asking them the quintessential Joey question could make them laugh, and get the sparks flying. Now, this isn't for everyone, obviously. But if you think they'd appreciate it, then shooting them this line over text or asking them over drinks with a wink and a nod could result in some serious LOLs.

2 "Wanna grab breakfast in the morning?" Giphy You can definitely spice this one up a bit more, but if you're looking to hook up with someone, then a sure-fire way to let them know you're interested in taking things to the bedroom is to hint at getting breakfast the morning after. Make it specific, if you like. Mention a cute diner down the block from your apartment that has great waffles, or let them know that you make a mean omelet. However you do it, they'll definitely admire your confidence.

3 "Let's play a game of f*ck, marry, kill." Giphy This is a great way to get the conversation flowing easily, and learn more about what the other person looks for in potential dates. You could include anyone, really, so that part is up to you. But playing this fun game together is seriously flirty, and could end up making you laugh, turning you on, or both. Nothing wrong with both, folks.

4 "If you were going to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?" Giphy This is a great way to get the conversation flowing, and you'll learn about them and their guilty pleasures, too! Of course, you could find out that they don't watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which case, cut your losses... but still. This will keep them on their toes, and it'll let you talk about your awkward moments and favorite reality television shows. It's a win-win, and could very well end in you getting their number.

5 "Do you have a bandaid? I scraped my knee falling for you." Giphy OK, this one definitely borders on being a little cheesy, but trust me. I've had nothing but good luck with this line, and I've used it both on dating apps, and in person. Of course, it helps if you've had a drink (or three), but still. It's cute, it's funny, and it will catch them off guard. Being cheesy isn't always bad, and in this case, the person you're attracted to will probably just think you're charming.

6 "Can I buy you a drink?" Giphy Simple, to the point, and definitely not cheesy — asking someone you're interested in if you can buy them a drink is classy and sophisticated. Chances are, they'll admire your skills, and then you have the actual drinking part to keep flirting. Sure, it's not exactly original, but sometimes it's nice to keep things lowkey.

7 "If you could only watch one show for the rest of your life, what would it be?" Giphy We're upping the ante a little bit with this one, but the payoff could be huge. When you meet someone who likes the same shows as you, it makes dating them that much easier. They'll catch your references, and probably enjoy at-home dates on the couch just as much as you do. So, open with this, and then you can talk about each of your favorite shows — the foundation for any healthy relationship, obviously.