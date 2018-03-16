There's no denying that St. Patrick's Day is such a fun holiday to celebrate with friends and family. Maybe you'll start the day off by having a green bagel brunch at your apartment with friends, and finish it off with drinking a couple of green beers at your favorite pub (if you're 21 and up, of course). Heading to a local parade always makes for a fun time, and dressing in green from head to toe is essential. You don't want to get pinched, right? Wherever your St. Paddy's Day plans may lead you this year, don't forget to snap some awesome group pictures. If you're feeling in the witty mood and are just embracing all of those good-spirited vibes, funny quotes for St. Patrick's Day will do just the trick for your Instagram captions.

We know that coming up with a solid, clever caption can be such a struggle — and when you're celebrating, you might not want to take any time away from the fun to think of one. So, do not fret, because I have you covered. These 21 funny, witty quotes may very well capture your feels this Saturday, Mar. 17.

Use these words to caption an Instagram post of you and your squad all wearing green while drinking an Irish whiskey cocktail, or a silly selfie at the parade. Or, use one of these sayings to wish someone a happy day. Whatever you decide, you know you'll be smiling just like a leprechaun staring into his beautiful pot of gold. Irish you the best of days on this St. Paddy's Day! Now it's time to raise a glass and cheers.

1. "The leprechauns made me do it!" — Unknown

2. "Get your Irish on." — Unknown

3. "Every St. Patrick's Day every Irishman goes out to find another Irishman to make a speech to." — Shane Leslie

4. "Irish you were beer." — Unknown

5. "Let's drink green beer! Let's do green Jell-o shots! Where's your Saint Patrick's Day spirit?" — Barney, How I Met Your Mother

6. "You're now aware you can't say 'Irish Wristwatch'." — Unknown

7. "As you slide down the bannister of life, may the splinters never point in the wrong direction." — Irish Blessing

8. "May God bless and keep in good health your enemies’ enemies." — Irish Saying

9. "Did someone say shenanigans?" — Unknown

10. "In heaven there is no beer, that's why we drink it here." — "In Heaven There Is No Beer"

11. "May your St. Patrick's Day be beery, and oh so cheery." — Unknown

12. "Here's to you and here's to me, I pray that friends we'll always be, but if by chance we disagree, the heck with you and here's to me." — Irish Toast

13. "Never iron a four-leaf clover, because you don’t want to press your luck." — Unknown

14. "Don't pinch me, bro." — Unknown

15. "Irish you were pizza." — Unknown

16. "There are only two kinds of people in the world, The Irish and those who wish they were." — Irish Saying

17. "May you have food and raiment, a soft pillow for your head. May you be forty years in heaven before the devil knows you’re dead." — Irish toast

18. "May you always have a clean shirt, a clear conscience, and enough coins in your pocket to buy a pint!" — Irish Toast

19. "You can't drink all day if you don't start in the morning." — Drake, "Signs"

20. "I have a lot of fond memories of St. Patrick's Day in Chicago. Vague, but fond." — Joel Murray

21. "O'snap." — Unknown