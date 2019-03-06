In the words of Michael Scott from The Office: "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." Like the World’s Best Boss, you might believe in luck and all the good fortune that comes along with it. For instance, you might wait for shooting stars to cross the night sky or search for four-leaf clovers in the middle of March. Lucky for you, one of the luckiest days of the year is right around the corner, which means you need some St. Patrick's Day puns for Instagram that’ll shamrock your feed.

Pairing St. Patrick’s Day puns and funny St. Patrick’s Day quotes with green photos is inevitable, so you’ll be best prepared with some shamrock puns on hand to use as Instagram captions. This St. Patrick’s Day, instead of gearing up for a pub crawl in your city or hometown, you may even be planning an at-home photoshoot with your roommates, siblings, or camera’s self-timer. All your Insta-worthy snaps can be posted to the ‘Gram ASAP with some Irish puns ready to go. Plus, let’s not forget, a mirror selfie in your green OOTD and foodie snaps of your Lucky Charms treats are also a must.

Being able to post early in the evening means you can watch those movies you loved growing up, like Leap Year and The Luck of the Irish, or try making a traditional feast with beef stew and cabbage without a care. No matter what your plans are, though, they’re bound to shamrock your world and inspire your followers to celebrate the holiday at home, too. So, check out these 40 St. Patrick’s Day puns to find that one that pairs the best with your Instagram snap and get back to the paddy.

"You're my lucky charm." "Shamrockin' and rollin' with my best friends." "I'll never get clover St. Patrick's Day." "Irish every day could be St. Patrick's Day." "The paddy don't start until I walk in." "Did someone say shenanigans?" "Irish you were beer." "I lepre-can't even right now." "You're the cutest clover in the patch." "We like to paddy." "This holiday always shamrocks my world." "Zero lucks given on St. Patrick's Day." "Can't pinch this." "Don't worry, beer happy." "I'm in parade and paddy mode." "Let's parade the snack table and celebrate St. Patrick's Day." "Words cannot espresso how much I love St. Patrick's Day." "Thank brew very much for celebrating St. Patrick's Day with me." "My best friends are looking pitcher-perfect in green." "St. Patrick's Day has stolen a pizza my heart." "I be-leaf in the clovers and magic of St. Patrick's Day." "Don't leaf before the night is over." "Wear green or leaf." "Irish you a very happy St. Patrick's Day!" “Get clover it, babe.” “Cheers for green beers and golden times.” “Not your average lucky charm.” “Blame it on my Irish side.” "Just took a DNA test. Turns out, I'm 100% Irish." “All leprechauns and paddy people are welcome here.” “We’re all in a-green-ment.” “I look cute. Don’t you a-green?” “Irish I was little bit taller.” “Everybody in the pub getting tipsy.” “It ain’t over till it’s clover.” “That’s a bunch of blarney.” “If it ain't brogue, don't fix it.” “Irish you were mine.” “Not partying with us was a jig mistake.” “Oh my Guinness.”