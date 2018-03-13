38 Leprechaun Puns For Instagram That'll Bring On Those St. Patrick's Day Feels

It's hard to avoid seeing leprechauns around St. Patrick’s Day. Those little men in green can be trouble. They're mischievous creatures with their very own pots of gold. Seriously, I'm green with envy wishing I had my own stash of gold coins. Even if they bug you a little, there's no denying you think of leprechauns when someone mentions St. Patrick's Day. So, if you're looking for a way to caption your holiday pics, you may want to consider leprechaun puns for Instagram.

In fact, puns are just like leprechauns. They're fun, witty, and sometimes you chuckle about how silly they are. We really do love them. They're the perfect companions for your pics of you're at a pub sipping on some green beer (if you're 21 and up), and heading out to the St. Patrick's Day parade with your squad.

You've probably got your plans for Saturday, Mar. 17 already set this year, so you don't want to put a hold on all of the fun by coming up with your own captions. Instead, use any of these 38 leprechaun puns I've assembled just for you. All you'll have to do is take your picture, pair it with a clever pun, and go about your merry way. It's that easy, and I'll cheers to that! You've magically arrived at a golden Instagram post at the end of the rainbow that'll get all the likes. Now it just needs the perfect St. Patrick's Day pun to accompany it and make it come alive. Happy St. Patrick's Day, everyone!

1. "Have a leprechaun do attitude." — Unknown

2. "You leprechaun do it." — Unknown

3. "Keep calm and leprechaun on." — Unknown

4. "Dublin over in laughter." — Unknown

5. "I'm so lepre-gone right now." — Unknown

6. "In dog beers, I've only had one." — Unknown

7. "Irish you were here." — Unknown

8. "Never iron a four-leaf clover, because you don't want to press your luck." — Unknown

9. "I lepre-can't even right now." — Unknown

10. "St. Patrick's Day puns don't just shame you, they Seamus all."

11. "Irish I had pizza." — Unknown

12. "It ain't over 'til it's clover." — Unknown

13. "Shake your shamrocks." — Unknown

14. "Having a shamrockin' good time." — Unknown

15. "Irish you were beer." — Unknown

16. "You're my Lucky Charms." — Unknown

17. "I run. I drink. Irish." — Unknown

18. "You lepre-can have it all." — Unknown

19. "Let's get shamrocked." — Unknown

20. "I'm so lucky to have you." — Unknown

21. "I love shamrock 'n' roll!" — Unknown

22. "Never borrow money from a leprechaun — they're always a little short." — Unknown

23. "Watch out for sham rocks when looking for gold." — Unknown

24. "Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day!" — Unknown

25. "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover — hard to find and lucky to have." — Unknown

26. "Tied up in a nice rainbow." — Unknown

27. "I tried looking for gold, but it didn't pan out." — Unknown

28. "Is it gold in here? Or is it just me?" — Unknown

29. "Dublin the fun." — Unknown

30. "Zero lucks given." — Unknown

31. "Irish I was back in bed." — Unknown

32. "You shamrock my world." — Unknown

33. "I'm so lucky you found me." — Unknown

34. "Lepre-can you pass me a beer?" — Unknown

35. "We've made a jig mistake." — Unknown

36. "Don't you a-green?" — Unknown

37. "Sitting out on the Paddy O'." — Unknown

38. "We're up all night to get lucky." — Daft Punk, "Get Lucky"