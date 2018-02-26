44 St. Patrick's Day Puns For All Of Your Shenanigans With The Crew
From the decor to the beer, it's the greenest day of the year. Need a little hint? You'll be wearing green from head to toe and hoping for lots of luck to come your way on this given day. That's right — I'm talking about St. Patrick's Day. No matter how you decide to celebrate the holiday this year, let me tell you — you're going to need some awesome St. Patrick's Day puns for this incredibly green holiday.
If you're in college, you know that St. Patrick's day is one of the bigger holidays for the crowd who's 21 and up. You'll be having a blast celebrating with your friends and maybe family, and you'll be snapping more photos than you can even think of right now. Trust me, you're going to need some quality captions on the back burner for all of the pictures you're going pose for with your main crew. Get your green glasses, beads, and T-shirt ready — because it's time to celebrate
In between the green drinks, hanging with friends, hitting up a local parade, and decorating for an epic St. Patrick's day party, don't forget to pose every now and then for snaps and candids with your people. Some of these 44 puns may very well be the perfect touch of humor for all of your St. Patrick's Day shenanigans.
1. "Shake your shamrocks." — Unknown
2. "Wishin' you a pot o' gold, and all the joy your heart can hold." — Irish Welcome
3. "The leprechauns made me do it." — Unknown
4. "You're my lucky charm." — Unknown
5. "Warning: I may be prone to shenanigans and malarky." — Unknown
6. "Get your Irish on." — Unknown
7. "Let the shenanigans begin!" — Unknown
8. "A good friend is like a four leaf clover — hard to find, lucky to have." — Unknown
9. "Shamrocked." — Unknown
10. "Take a pitcher. It'll last longer." — Unknown
11. "A little thing called luck." — Unknown
12. "Eat, drink, and be Irish." — Unknown
13. "Irish you a happy St. Patrick's day!" — Unknown
14. "Irish I had another glass of wine." — Unknown
15. "Luck is believing you're lucky." — Tennessee Williams
16. "One lucky day." — Unknown
17. "Let's get shamrocked." — Unknown
18. "A wee bit Irish." — Unknown
19. "Keep calm and dance with the leprechauns." — Unknown
20. "That's a bunch of blarney!" — Unknown
21. "Don't worry, beer happy." — Unknown
22. "I kissed a leprechaun and I liked it." — Unknown
23. "World's tallest leprechaun." — Unknown
24. "Lucky me, I have you."— Unknown
25. "Pinch patrol." — Unknown
26. "It's not easy being green." — Unknown
27. "Lucky like a four leaf clover." — Unknown
28. "I'm the luckiest." — Unknown
29. "Lucky to be blessed." — Unknown
30. "Shamrocks and shenanigans for all!" — Unknown
31. "She's my drunker half." — Unknown
32. "Luck as lucky can be." — Unknown
33. "May your joys be as deep as the oceans, your troubles as light as its foam." — Irish Blessing
34. "Cutest clover in the patch." — Unknown
35. "Who needs luck? I have charm." — Unknown
36. "Little miss lucky charm." — Unknown
37. "May the luck be with you." — Unknown
38. "Pinch me and I'll punch you." — Unknown
39. "Keep calm and stay lucky." — Unknown
40. "A wee bit o' wine is fine." — Unknown
41. "It's Paddy not Patty ye drunk." — Unknown
42. "Irish I had another beer." — Unknown
43. "I'm not Irish, but kiss me anyway." - Unknown
44. "Wish you were beer." — Unknown