44 St. Patrick's Day Puns For All Of Your Shenanigans With The Crew

From the decor to the beer, it's the greenest day of the year. Need a little hint? You'll be wearing green from head to toe and hoping for lots of luck to come your way on this given day. That's right — I'm talking about St. Patrick's Day. No matter how you decide to celebrate the holiday this year, let me tell you — you're going to need some awesome St. Patrick's Day puns for this incredibly green holiday.

If you're in college, you know that St. Patrick's day is one of the bigger holidays for the crowd who's 21 and up. You'll be having a blast celebrating with your friends and maybe family, and you'll be snapping more photos than you can even think of right now. Trust me, you're going to need some quality captions on the back burner for all of the pictures you're going pose for with your main crew. Get your green glasses, beads, and T-shirt ready — because it's time to celebrate

In between the green drinks, hanging with friends, hitting up a local parade, and decorating for an epic St. Patrick's day party, don't forget to pose every now and then for snaps and candids with your people. Some of these 44 puns may very well be the perfect touch of humor for all of your St. Patrick's Day shenanigans.

1. "Shake your shamrocks." — Unknown

2. "Wishin' you a pot o' gold, and all the joy your heart can hold." — Irish Welcome

3. "The leprechauns made me do it." — Unknown

4. "You're my lucky charm." — Unknown

5. "Warning: I may be prone to shenanigans and malarky." — Unknown

6. "Get your Irish on." — Unknown

7. "Let the shenanigans begin!" — Unknown

8. "A good friend is like a four leaf clover — hard to find, lucky to have." — Unknown

9. "Shamrocked." — Unknown

10. "Take a pitcher. It'll last longer." — Unknown

11. "A little thing called luck." — Unknown

12. "Eat, drink, and be Irish." — Unknown

13. "Irish you a happy St. Patrick's day!" — Unknown

14. "Irish I had another glass of wine." — Unknown

15. "Luck is believing you're lucky." — Tennessee Williams

16. "One lucky day." — Unknown

17. "Let's get shamrocked." — Unknown

18. "A wee bit Irish." — Unknown

19. "Keep calm and dance with the leprechauns." — Unknown

20. "That's a bunch of blarney!" — Unknown

21. "Don't worry, beer happy." — Unknown

22. "I kissed a leprechaun and I liked it." — Unknown

23. "World's tallest leprechaun." — Unknown

24. "Lucky me, I have you."— Unknown

25. "Pinch patrol." — Unknown

26. "It's not easy being green." — Unknown

27. "Lucky like a four leaf clover." — Unknown

28. "I'm the luckiest." — Unknown

29. "Lucky to be blessed." — Unknown

30. "Shamrocks and shenanigans for all!" — Unknown

31. "She's my drunker half." — Unknown

32. "Luck as lucky can be." — Unknown

33. "May your joys be as deep as the oceans, your troubles as light as its foam." — Irish Blessing

34. "Cutest clover in the patch." — Unknown

35. "Who needs luck? I have charm." — Unknown

36. "Little miss lucky charm." — Unknown

37. "May the luck be with you." — Unknown

38. "Pinch me and I'll punch you." — Unknown

39. "Keep calm and stay lucky." — Unknown

40. "A wee bit o' wine is fine." — Unknown

41. "It's Paddy not Patty ye drunk." — Unknown

42. "Irish I had another beer." — Unknown

43. "I'm not Irish, but kiss me anyway." - Unknown

44. "Wish you were beer." — Unknown