Though you've probably heard of Raya, there's a good chance you don't know too many people who actually use it — and there's a reason for that. Launched in 2015, Raya has become the official dating app of A-listers. Getting accepted onto the app requires a referral, an impressive occupation, and a sizable social media following, and it's so selective that Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown claimed she was rejected from signing up. Luckily, you don't have to be a member to enjoy funny tweets about Raya, which really drive home just how exclusive AF the app really is.

You may be wondering why people spend time signing up for Raya when they could simply use Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, or another non-exclusive dating app instead. But for many, the exclusivity is what makes Raya so appealing. There are more celebrities who reportedly use Raya than you may realize (including Ben Affleck, who was recently exposed as a Raya user in a viral TikTok), so if you want to shoot your shot with an A-lister, then Raya is the place to do it. And while the public may never fully understand how Raya works, these tweets about Raya's exclusivity pretty much sum it up.

Some Twitter users emphasized (or challenged) the importance of that elusive blue check.

Others bemoaned the dreaded (and apparently endless) waitlist. As of 2019, there were reportedly 100,000 people waiting to get into the community, and I have a feeling there are even more people queuing up now.

Some wondered what kept them from being qualified (because, I mean, if Hannah Brown was rejected from Raya and Demi Lovato had her profile questioned, then what hope is there for the rest of us?)

And others just resorted to wishful thinking. After all, there's no clear-cut formula for getting accepted onto Raya (and only about 8% of applicants are accepted at all), so you might as well have fun with it, right?

I may never be a Raya user, but these tweets about Raya will always be funny.