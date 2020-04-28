ARMY, get ready to experience BTS' Love Yourself and Speak Yourself tours in a whole new light through the group's new docuseries Break The Silence. A week after announcing the series on April 21, BTS unveiled its trailer, and the one-minute clip is making fans emotional because it gives a glimpse into BTS' experiences while on tour. These tweets about BTS' Break The Silence trailer perfectly capture everything that fans are feeling right now.

Break The Silence marks BTS' third docuseries to dive into their busy life on the road. In 2018, they released Burn The Stage, which highlighted their Wings tour, and in 2019, they shared Bring The Soul, which recounted their Love Yourself tour. BTS' Speak Yourself tour wrapped up in October 2019, and fans hoped they would get another docuseries to see BTS' backstage perspective while preparing for a historic stadium tour.

On March 10, fans found a clue another show was coming. While browsing the internet, they discovered one of Big Hit Entertainment's sub-branches, Big Hit Three Sixty, had filed a request for a new docuseries and the first two episodes were apparently pending approval from the Korean Music Copyright Association.

Following Big Hit's confirmation the series was happening, they shared the emotional Break The Silence trailer with fans. The clip begins with Jin telling ARMY he loves them, before showing BTS prepare for their first-ever stadium tour. Fans see J-Hope taken aback by the stadium's grand size and capacity, RM blowing kisses to the camera, Jimin recording in the studio, and the guys chilling out backstage and in their hotel rooms. Apart from witnessing their life on tour, fans can also expect to see behind-the-scenes moments of BTS' 2019 Good Morning America performance.

The clip ends with BTS just moments away from stepping on stage to perform. Watch the trailer below.

The trailer moved fans so much, especially because they miss BTS and want to see them in concert again.

Break The Silence is available to pre-order now on Weverse and it will also premiere on the platform on May 12.