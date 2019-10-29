Guys, it finally happened. After performing three back-to-back concerts in Seoul, Korea, BTS have concluded their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. As expected, BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] concerts were emotional AF, especially the last one. While fans around the world were able to watch the Oct. 26 concert through a VLIVE livestream and the Oct. 27 date at their local theater, the Oct. 29 date was kept more personal, since it wasn't officially broadcasted around the world. That didn't stop ARMYs from getting in on the fun through Twitter. Clips and pictures from the final concert have spread online, and I've collected the best moments from BTS' final Speak Yourself concert that will give you all the feels.

BTS' next scheduled concert is as of now is on Dec. 6 at the Los Angeles Jingle Ball, which isn't too far away, but the reason why this concert was so emotional is because fans don't know when BTS will tour next. It could be a few months from now or even a year from now. Knowing this, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made sure to make ARMYs smile throughout the concert by playing pranks on stage and interacting with each other. There were honestly so many special moments at BTS' final Speak Yourself concert, but here are just a few of the best ones:

1. JIN DANCING TO "SEESAW"

Jin revealed that his favorite song is Suga's "Seesaw" and while doing so, he also performed the song's choreography, making Suga smile.

2. BTS DOING THE "CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP"

BTS finally did J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" challenge all together (OK, just the dance line while Jin did the bare minimum off to the side, but WHO CARES?) and it was an amazing thing to see.

3. JUNGKOOK SINGING "SERENDIPITY"

Um, can Jungkook cover "Serendipity" for real and sing it to me like he sang it to Jimin below?

4. "ANPANMAN" SURPRISE TWIST

Instead of RM taking out "bread" from his bag, RM and Jungkook took out "hearts" for ARMYs. Awwww.

5. JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK PLAYING A PRANK WITH THE SMOKE GUN

At first, Jungkook adorably created a heart with the smoke gun, but because BTS are huge pranksters, Jimin stuck out his butt while Jungkook pressed the smoke gun to make it look like Jimin was farting. LOL.

6. JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK DOING BODY ROLLS

'Nuff said.

7. JUNGKOOK HUGGING RM

After Jungkook saw RM get emotional, he went to give him a hug, just because.

8. THE GUYS' FINAL ENDING MENTS

Jimin said dancing makes him feel like he's in another world and that ARMYs give him that same feeling.

Suga joked around with fans during his speech to make them smile.

V said there's nothing more beautiful than the sight of ARMYs.

Jin reminded everyone that this would be his last hand kiss for a while. Thanks for the tears, Jin!

Jungkook said the Speak Yourself tour was really fun and he also expressed his excitement for BTS' next album and tour.

J-Hope admitted he was worried about the turnout for the Tuesday concert, and all I have to say is puh-lease. The BTS ARMY wouldn't miss BTS' final Speak Yourself concerts for the world.

9. RM'S FINAL SPEECH OF THE TOUR

I saved RM's ment for last because he never fails to make the BTS ARMY emotional, and this ending ment, in particular, had ARMY's tear ducts working overtime. RM said that although the Love Yourself era is over, BTS and ARMYs will continue to work together to love themselves more each day.

10. RM GETTING EMOTIONAL

Seeing RM get emotional will make you shed a few tears (trust me), so grab your tissues now.

11. JIMIN COMFORTING JUNGKOOK

Jungkook then started crying during "Mikrokosmos," so Jimin went to comfort him.

12. JUNGKOOK AND V DOING A HEART TOGETHER

Jungkook and V had a sweet moment when they made an arm heart together to express their love for ARMYs.

While BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour is now over, I'm excited to see what BTS has in store for their next era. Until then, I'm just going to keep rewatching these clips over and over again.