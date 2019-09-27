I thought I had moved on from "Chicken Noodle Soup" a decade ago after the original song came out in 2006, but apparently not, because the song has made a comeback. BTS' J-Hope teamed up with Becky G for a remix of "Chicken Noodle Soup" and it's all kinds of cool. J-Hope and Becky G added their own personal twists and changed the lyrics to be all about their journeys to success. Sounds amazing, doesn't it? You haven't even heard the best part: the song is in English, Korean, and Spanish. It's not every day you hear a song with lyrics in three different languages and that's what makes this collab so worth talking about. One part of the song J-Hope and Becky G haven't changed is the song's iconic dance. The videos of Jungkook and V doing the "Chicken Noodle Soup" dance in support of J-Hope's new solo track prove it will never get old.

J-Hope dropped his new music video with Becky G on Friday, Sept. 27. J-Hope is one of BTS' main dancers, so the BTS ARMY definitely expected some epic choreography to go down in the MV and they were not disappointed. J-Hope, Becky G, and an army of dancers all bust out their moves for the "Chicken Noodle Soup" music video and it left me in absolute awe.

Take a look at J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" MV featuring Becky G below.

ibighit on YouTube

To celebrate the song's release, J-Hope went on TikTok to start the "Chicken Noodle Soup" dance challenge, which he tagged as "#CNSChallenge." In his TikTok video, J-Hope went out into an open field to do the dance and he slayed it like always. He also encouraged fans to share their own videos of themselves dancing to the song with the hashtag #ShowYourMoves.

Being the supportive members that they are, BTS also showed the song some love by taking on the dance challenge themselves. During J-Hope's VLIVE on the day of the song's release, Jungkook and V made some surprise appearances and they both tried the #CNSChallenge. ARMY, are you ready to see the videos?

Here's a video of Jungkook doing the dance:

And then here's a video of V doing the dance:

It's interesting how differently they both do it, right? That's what makes this challenge so amazing. The BTS ARMY, which spans across the world, is being encouraged to do the dance challenge and change it up as they please. Everyone has a different dance style and it will be interesting to see what kind of moves everyone cooks up.

Some fans have already gotten in on the challenge and the results are incredible. The dance looks really hard, so I salute all of you who have tried it already, or who may be thinking about trying it soon!

HERE'S THE BTS ARMY TAKING ON THE #CNSCHALLENGE:

What's even better is that more members of BTS are going to be doing the #CNSChallenge on TikTok in the coming days. Cannot wait!

The BTS ARMY is so talented! I have a feeling the "Chicken Noodle Soup" dance challenge is the next thing to go viral because it looks so fun. I'm so ready to see my Twitter timeline spammed with #CNSChallenge videos for the next few weeks, so bring it on, everyone!