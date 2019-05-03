Here's How To Get Tickets To 'GMA's Summer Concert Series To See BTS Slay In Central Park

2019 really is the year of BTS. After performing "Boy With Luv" at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the guys are getting ready to embark on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour in North America, starting with a few stadium shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. If you didn't know, the Rose Bowl has a capacity of over 90,000 people. No big deal. Since the guys' U.S. concerts will happen on the weekends, that leaves room in between for BTS to make other stateside appearances like... maybe on Good Morning America? BTS previously performed on the morning show in September 2018, but this summer, they'll perform as part of GMA's Summer Concert Series in — wait for it— Central Park! If you're in the NYC area (or you're down to make the trip this summer), here's how to get tickets to GMA's Summer Concert Series.

According to Good Morning America's official website, here's the lineup of artists that will be performing as part of GMA's 2019 Summer Concert Series:

Chance the Rapper, Keith Urban, Pitbull, Adam Lambert, Hozier, Ciara, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, Lady Antebellum, French Montana and many more amazing artists will perform live from New York City's Central Park this summer.

BTS will kick off the summer event on Wednesday, May 15. Like all of GMA's outdoor concerts in Central Park, BTS' performance will be free to the public, but there's a catch. Of course, you didn't think it'd be that easy to see BTS live in concert, did you?

Fans interested in going to the event have to request tickets on 1iota. If you already have an account with the site, props to you, you're already one step ahead, but if you don't have one just yet, you can sign up either by using your email or social media accounts. Okay, seems simple enough, right? Not quite.

Once you sign up, you can request either one or two tickets to attend the event. After your ticket request is submitted, you'll be put on a waitlist. At that point, all you have left to do is, well, wait and hope you get an email confirming you're in.

The only thing you can do to increase your chances of snagging a ticket is to make sure your profile on the 1iota site is filled in completely with all of your information, as the site indicates that "the more you complete, the better your recommendations and chances of scoring tickets to an event."

I know, it's such a stressful process, but prayer circle that we all get in?

If not, there's still BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour to look forward to. Apart from performing at the Rose Bowl, the group will also be performing two shows on May 18 and 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. So for all you fans who can't get a ticket to the group's concert in Central Park, there are still a few more chances to see them in the U.S. before the month of May is out.

Oh, and let's not forget The Late Show with Stephen Colbert just announced that the guys will be performing on the late night show the same day as their concert in Central Park on May 15. Tickets are already sold out for that, unfortunately, but you can still catch BTS on TV at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

May is definitely going to be a huge month for BTS and I can't wait to see it all unfold!