Coming out can be emotionally-charged, confusing, invigorating, anxiety-inducing, and everything in between. Needless to say, while it can definitely be empowering it, it isn't always easy — including for stars, who are tasked with commenting on their sexuality in front of the entire world. However, celebrity representation in the LGBTQ+ community can certainly help many fans to own their own identities. That's what makes the many LGBTQ+ celebrity quotes about sexuality so beautiful — and so important.

Unfortunately, many stars have faced immense pressure to clarify their sexuality in interviews and on social media. A probing question from a journalist, comments from curious IG followers, or speculative headlines may force them to speak their truth while they're still very much on a journey of self-discovery. Harry Styles is one celeb who's made it clear time and again that he feels no need to label himself.

"Everyone should just be who they want to be," Harry Styles told The Sun in 2017. "I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself."

Meanwhile, other stars — like Miley Cyrus — have been super open about their sexuality in a variety of contexts and occasions. The lesson here? It's up to each individual person to decide when, where, and how to come out — and to whom, because there's no right or wrong way to go about talking about your sexuality.

For some celebs, though, speaking candidly about their sexuality seems to have been an important step on their journey to self-acceptance. Alas, here are a handful of quotes you'll want to re-read again and again, whenever you need a reminder that love is love.

Lili Reinhart Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Lili Reinhart officially came out as bisexual via Instagram (in a June 3 Story), she opened up even more about her sexuality in her September cover story for NYLON. "I'm like, ‘Isn't everyone bisexual?'" she told the magazine. "I remember being in fifth grade. I was waiting for my bus. I remember this so weirdly and vividly, just standing by myself going, 'Do I like girls?' I don't even know where it came from or why. I remember looking at this article — I think it was in Cosmo — that asked 'Do you want to be with that woman that you're looking at, or do you want to be her?' I was like, ‘I would like to be her, because she's a sexy, amazing woman, but I also want to be with her.'"

Julianne Hough In Women's Health's "Naked Strength" issue, Julianne Hough shared how she came out as bi to her husband. "I [told him], 'You know I’m not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I’m sorry, what?' I was like, 'I’m not. But I choose to be with you,'" she explained to the magazine. "I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised."

Lil Nas X Lil Nas X told The Guardian that he never planned on coming out as gay, but all that changed once he became famous: The "Old Town Road" rapper finally decided to casually comment on his sexuality in a tweet in a 2019 tweet with a slew of rainbow emojis. "I 100% want to represent the LGBT community," he told The Guardian, adding that he also doesn't want to put any pressure on young fans to come out before they're ready — especially in middle school and high school when circumstances are already challenging. "It’s easier for me. I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me sh*tty."

Bella Thorne Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In August of 2016, Bella Thorne decided to reveal her sexual fluidity by responding "yes" to a fan's tweet asking whether or not she was bisexual. Years later, she further elaborated on the subject in a July of 2019 interview on Good Morning America. "I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," she said, explaining that means that "You like what you like… Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, or… you know, a he, a she, a this or that. It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being."

Halsey It's a well-known fact that Halsey is a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community — and she's also been super open about the fact that she's bi. "I'm a young, bisexual woman, and I've spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase," she stated in her GLAAD Media Awards speech in 2018. "It's not part of some confusion that's going to change or could be manipulated."

Janelle Monáe Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images Janelle Monáe shared in her April 2018 Rolling Stone cover story that she's been in relationships with both men and women, and that the idea of pansexuality has struck a chord with her. "Being a queer Black woman in America... I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker," she said. "But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with, too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."

Demi Lovato When Demi Lovato released the song "Cool for the Summer" in 2015, fans immediately noticed that the lyrics hint at sexual fluidity. Not long after, Lovato seemingly confirmed that she's not straight by noting an interview that all of her songs are based on personal experiences. In a 2018 interview with InStyle, Lovato explained: "I'm very fluid, and I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want."

Miley Cyrus Over the years, Miley Cyrus has made many candid comments about her gender identity and sexuality — like in June of 2015, when she told Paper magazine: "I don’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl.” "A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person," she added in her March 2019 Vanity Fair cover story. "What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships."

Kristen Stewart Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Without a doubt, Kristen Stewart is one of the most high-profile LGBTQ+ celebrities — and in a 2017 interview with The Guardian, she said peoples' assumptions that being bi must be "confusing" couldn't be more wrong. "I don't want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience," Stewart told the news outlet. "The whole issue of sexuality is so grey. I'm just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that grayness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it."

Kesha Back in 2013, Kesha revealed to Seventeen that she's she considers herself bisexual — and that for her, it's not about gender, but rather the "the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with." “I have always been attracted to the soul behind a person’s eyes," she later told Attitude magazine. "It has never occurred to me to care about a specific gender, or how someone is identifying, to make me wonder about whether or not I’m attracted to them."

Sam Smith After officially coming out as non-binary in early 2019, Sam Smith announced on Instagram that they were changing their pronouns to "they/them." "I've always been very free in terms of thinking about sexuality, so I’ve just tried to change that into my thoughts on gender as well," they explained to Jameela Jamil during an episode of the Instagram-based show I Weigh Interviews. "Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation." Back in 2014, he told Ellen DeGeneres that he never felt the need to officially come out as gay before becoming famous — in fact, his mom knew from the time he was 3 years old. "I kind of felt like I just had to mention it before I released my record, just so people knew…who it was about, and it felt like a brave thing to do as well," he added. "I want to be a spokesperson for everyone, you know? Straight people, gay people, bisexual [people], anything, you know? I don't want it to be limited."

Cara Delevingne Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a Vogue writer implied that Cara Delvingne's bisexuality was a "phase" in 2015, she quickly addressed that notion by telling The New York Times: "My sexuality is not a phase. I am who I am." In a June 2020 interview with Variety for Pride Month, she further clarified that she's attracted to all genders. "I always will remain, I think, pansexual," Delvingne told the magazine. "However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person — and that's that. I'm attracted to the person."

Jameela Jamil On Feb. 5, 2020, Jameela Jamil came out as queer on Twitter. When it was announced that she'd be a judge on the voguing competition series Legendary, and there was some backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, she decided to set the record straight about her own sexuality. "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it's not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid. I didn't come from a family with *anyone* openly out. It's also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you're a brown female in your thirties."

Daya In October of 2018, Daya openly celebrated National Coming Out Day with a beautifully vulnerable (now deleted) Instagram post in which she revealed that she's bisexual. "All I gotta say is follow your gut and don't feel like you owe any sort of explanation to anyone. your sexuality is yours only so build with it at a pace that works for you," she wrote. "I'm proud to be a bisexual member of the LGBTQ community with a girl I love who makes me feel more like me every day. The support has been beyond and though it wasn't always easy I also recognize how privileged I am to have had so much of it, so I especially wanna be there for those of u who aren't surrounded by the most accepting family/friends/communities."

Willow Smith Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Willow Smith joined her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, for an interview on Red Table Talk, she revealed that she's not only open to polyamory but also that she "loves men and women equally." "I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences," she explained. "I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more ... personally, male and female — that's all I need."

Demi Burnett Bachelor Nation was *shook* when Demi Burnett came out on Twitter (after a trailer for the new Bachelor in Paradise season teased her same-sex relationship). She wrote: "Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen." She later noted that she was tired of people sharing their opinions on her sexuality. “I have the freedom to like who I like," she tweeted. "If I like a guy, that doesn’t mean I’m straight. If I like a girl, that doesn’t mean I’m a lesbian. Just let me be and let me love who I want to without trying to categorize me."

Megan Fox In a 2011 interview with Esquire, Megan Fox bluntly stated: “I think people are born bisexual and then make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

Lady Gaga Fun fact: Lady Gaga came out publicly as bisexual in 2010, during a sit-down interview with Barbra Walters. While she admitted to Walters that she'd only ever been in love with men, she noted that she's had sexual experiences with women. In 2013, she reiterated that statement during a Q&A at Berghain Club in Berlin, Germany. She told fans: “You know what? It’s not a lie that I am bisexual and I like women ... This is who I am and who I have always been.”